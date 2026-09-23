Military Semiconductor Market Outlook 2026-2030: Military Semiconductor Market To Reach $9.61 Billion By 2030 As Defense Modernization Accelerates

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Semiconductor Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military semiconductor market is experiencing strong growth as governments increase investment in defense modernization, secure communications and advanced electronic warfare capabilities. The market is projected to grow from $6.81 billion in 2025 to $7.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Historical growth has been supported by demand for secure military communication systems, wider deployment of silicon-based defense electronics, development of rugged aerospace-grade components and increased installation of radar and navigation systems.

Looking ahead, the military semiconductor market is forecast to reach $9.61 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%. Growth is expected to be driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled semiconductor architectures, rising demand for radiation-hardened space-grade chips and investment in autonomous weapons, surveillance platforms, hypersonic systems and advanced missile programs. The integration of edge computing into battlefield electronics is also creating opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers to deliver faster processing, enhanced connectivity and real-time operational intelligence.

Key military semiconductor market trends include the development of radiation-hardened components for mission-critical defense and space applications. Gallium nitride and silicon carbide technologies are gaining traction because of their power efficiency, high-frequency performance and thermal stability. Defense organizations are also increasing their use of AI-enabled edge processing chips to support real-time battlefield decision-making. Additional priorities include miniaturized, high-reliability semiconductors for unmanned and compact defense platforms, along with secure, tamper-resistant architectures for encrypted military communications.

Increasing geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts are expected to remain a major driver of military semiconductor market growth. Territorial disputes, military standoffs, economic sanctions and concerns about regional security are encouraging governments to strengthen defense readiness and expand spending on advanced electronic systems. Military semiconductors support secure communications, precision-guided weapons, radar systems, surveillance capabilities and real-time data processing. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, more than 165,273 incidents of political violence were recorded worldwide between July 2023 and June 2024, a 15% increase compared with the previous year. Approximately one in seven people globally was estimated to have been exposed to conflict during that period.

Product innovation is strengthening the outlook for the aerospace and defense semiconductor sector. In January 2026, Microchip Technology Incorporated launched its JANPTX family of plastic transient voltage suppressors for aerospace and defense applications. The devices were the first products of their type to achieve MIL-PRF-19500 qualification in a plastic package. They provide a peak pulse power rating of 1.5 kilowatts and support voltages ranging from 5 volts to 175 volts. The portfolio is designed to improve circuit protection while helping engineers reduce system size, weight and cost in mission-critical military electronics.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In November 2024, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. acquired ENGIN-IC Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthened MACOM's high-speed optical and radio-frequency semiconductor portfolio while expanding its capabilities in optical networking, high-frequency signal processing and next-generation connectivity. These technologies serve a range of defense, telecommunications, computing infrastructure and data center applications.

North America dominated the military semiconductor market in 2025, supported by substantial defense spending, established aerospace and defense manufacturing capabilities and continued investment in advanced military technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as governments expand military modernization initiatives and strengthen domestic semiconductor production. Regions covered by the military semiconductor market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Memory; Processor; Analog Integrated Circuit (IC); Logic Integrated Circuit (IC); Discrete Power Devices; Sensors; Other Components

2) By Platform: Airborne; Naval; Land; Space

3) By Technology: Gallium Nitride (GaN); Gallium Arsenide (GaAs); Silicon Carbide (Sic); Silicon

4) By Application: Radar Systems; Communication Systems; Electronic Warfare; Navigation Systems; Power Management; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Memory: Dynamic Random Access Memory; Static Random Access Memory; Flash Memory; Non Volatile Memory

2) By Processor: Microprocessors; Microcontrollers; Digital Signal Processors; Application Specific Processors

3) By Analog Integrated Circuit (IC): Operational Amplifiers; Power Management Integrated Circuits; Data Converters; Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits

4) By Logic Integrated Circuit (IC): Standard Logic Integrated Circuits; Programmable Logic Devices; Field Programmable Gate Arrays; Application Specific Integrated Circuits

5) By Discrete Power Devices: Power Diodes; Power Transistors; Thyristors; Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors

6) By Sensors: Pressure Sensors; Temperature Sensors; Motion Sensors; Image Sensors

7) By Other Components: Optoelectronic Devices; Timing Devices; Interface Components; Mixed Signal Components

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

