2D Materials Market Outlook 2026-2030: 2D Materials Market To Reach $2.79 Billion By 2030 As Automotive, Electronics And Energy Storage Applications Expand

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "2D Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 2D materials market is projected to grow steadily as advances in semiconductor technology, energy storage and scalable manufacturing accelerate commercialization. The market is expected to increase from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.36 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $2.79 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.

Historical growth in the 2D materials market has been supported by the discovery of graphene's properties, increased nanotechnology research, academic funding, demand for miniaturized electronics and the availability of laboratory-scale production. Looking ahead, market expansion is expected to be driven by semiconductor innovation, improvements in battery technology, rising government investment in advanced materials research and the broader commercialization of graphene and other 2D materials. Advances in chemical vapor deposition and other production technologies are also expected to improve manufacturing quality, consistency and scale.

Key 2D materials market trends include expanding research into graphene applications, growing adoption in advanced electronics and increased use in energy storage systems. Manufacturers and research institutions are also exploring opportunities in composite materials, photonics, sensors and lightweight industrial components. A stronger focus on scalable production methods is helping move 2D materials beyond research environments and into commercial applications across automotive, aerospace, electronics, coatings and energy industries.

The expanding automotive industry is a significant driver of 2D materials market growth. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly using advanced materials to improve battery performance, reduce vehicle weight and support high-precision sensors. These capabilities are particularly relevant as electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems and AI-powered driver assistance technologies become more widely adopted. Graphene and other 2D materials can support higher energy efficiency, improved thermal management, greater component durability and enhanced vehicle safety. In March 2024, Statistics Canada reported that 1,714,356 new motor vehicles were registered in Canada during 2023, an increase of 13.4% compared with 2022, highlighting continued momentum in a major end-use sector.

Product innovation remains central to competition in the global 2D materials market. In January 2024, NanoXplore Inc. announced an expansion of production capacity at its St-Clotilde, Quebec, facility in response to rising demand for graphene-enhanced sheet molding compound parts from an existing customer. The initiative supports the company's strategy to scale production, increase manufacturing efficiency and serve growing demand across automotive, aerospace, energy storage and coatings applications. High-volume graphene production is expected to improve availability for industrial customers and support the integration of graphene into established manufacturing processes.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening technological capabilities in the 2D materials industry. In March 2025, Germany-based Black Semiconductor acquired Applied Nanolayers for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to accelerate the development of Black Semiconductor's integrated graphene photonics platform by combining Applied Nanolayers' expertise in 2D materials and graphene with its wafer-scale production capabilities. The transaction is expected to support the development of energy-efficient, high-performance chip connectivity solutions and expand opportunities for graphene-based photonics within next-generation semiconductor systems.

North America was the largest region in the 2D materials market in 2025, supported by advanced research infrastructure, semiconductor development, automotive innovation and investment in emerging material technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by electronics manufacturing, battery production and expanding industrial research. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Graphene; Hexagonal Boron Nitride; Black Phosphorus; Germanene; Silicene; Other Types

2) By Production Method: Chemical Vapor Deposition; Mechanical Exfoliation; Liquid Exfoliation; Other Production Methods

3) By End User: Electronics; Energy Storage Devices; Composite and Coating; Biomedical Applications; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Graphene: Monolayer Graphene; Few-Layer Graphene; Graphene Nanoplatelets; Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO); Pristine Graphene

2) By Hexagonal Boron Nitride (h-BN): Monolayer h-BN; Few-Layer h-BN; h-BN Nanotubes; h-BN Nanoparticles

3) By Black Phosphorus: Monolayer Phosphorene; Few-Layer Phosphorene; Bulk Black Phosphorus

4) By Germanene: Monolayer Germanene; Doped Germanene; Functionalized Germanene

5) By Silicene: Monolayer Silicene; Silicene Nanoribbons; Hydrogenated Silicene

6) By Other Types: Stanene; Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS?); Tungsten Disulfide (WS?); Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDs)

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

