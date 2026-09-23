South Africa Data Center Market Poised For Strong Investment Growth Through 2031, Fueled By Cloud Adoption And Digital Transformation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|114
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$5.28 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in South Africa
- Data Center Snapshot Data Center Snapshot by Cities Existing & Upcoming Data Center Supply List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in South Africa
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in South Africa
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for South Africa Market Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in South Africa Investment Opportunities in South Africa Digital Data in South Africa Market Investment by Area Market Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in South Africa
- Colocation Services Market in South Africa Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation Demand Across Several Industries in South Africa Industry Demand Share Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Enablers Market Trends Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast General Construction: Market Size & Forecast Breakup of Construction Cost
Chapter 6: Tier Standards Investment
- Tier I & II Tier III Tier IV
Chapter 7: Geography Segmentation
- Johannesburg Other Cities
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors Support Infrastructure Providers Data Center Investors New Entrants
Chapter 9: Appendix
- Market Derivation Site Selection Criteria Quantitative Summary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Atos Cisco Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Hitachi Vantara Huawei Technologies IBM Lenovo NVIDIA ZTE Abbeydale AECOM Arup B2 Architects EDS Engineering H&MV Engineering Ingenium ISF Group ISG LYT Architecture Master Power Technologies MWK Engineering Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) Royal HaskoningDHV Tri-Star Construction WBHO Construction ABB Alfa Laval Caterpillar Cummins Delta Electronics Eaton Evapco Johnson Controls Legrand nVent Piller Power Systems Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Siemens STULZ Vertiv Africa Data Centres Digital Parks Africa Equinix Microsoft NTT DATA Open Access Data Centres Teraco (A Digital Realty Company) Vantage Data Centers Paratus Namibia
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment