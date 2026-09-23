South Africa Data Center Market Poised For Strong Investment Growth Through 2031, Fueled By Cloud Adoption And Digital Transformation

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Africa data center market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 12.90%. Growth is being supported by rising cloud adoption, artificial intelligence investments, hyperscale development, increasing colocation demand and the expansion of digital services across the country.

Johannesburg remains South Africa's leading data center destination, with a significant concentration of advanced facilities, hyperscale campuses and dedicated cloud regions. The city continues to attract investment from global and regional operators due to its established connectivity ecosystem, enterprise demand and access to key commercial markets. Other South African cities are also expected to benefit as operators expand capacity and improve geographic coverage.

Key South Africa Data Center Market Highlights



In July 2025, South Africa's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation announced an investment of approximately USD 28.4 million in artificial intelligence, blockchain and other emerging technologies. The funding supports public-sector digital capabilities, the Foundational Digital Capabilities Research platform and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research across nine universities.

Increasing data center investment is contributing to higher electricity demand, intensifying the need for reliable power infrastructure and alternative energy sources.

Data center operators are increasingly adopting renewable energy procurement strategies to improve energy resilience and support sustainability objectives.

In February 2025, Teraco, a Digital Realty company, signed a power purchase agreement with South African energy aggregator NOA to procure wind energy for its data center operations. The market includes 55 existing third-party data center facilities and five identified upcoming facilities across more than 25 locations.

Competitive Landscape and Data Center Investment

The South Africa data center market features major colocation operators, cloud service providers, infrastructure vendors and construction specialists. Prominent colocation and data center investors include Africa Data Centres, Digital Parks Africa, Equinix, Microsoft, NTT DATA, Open Access Data Centres, Teraco and Vantage Data Centers. Paratus Namibia is also identified as a new market entrant.

Leading cloud operators active in South Africa include Amazon Web Services, Google, Huawei Cloud, Microsoft and Oracle Cloud. Their continued expansion is strengthening demand for scalable data center capacity, high-density computing infrastructure and cloud connectivity.

Artificial intelligence infrastructure is emerging as an important investment category. In July 2025, NVIDIA announced a partnership with Cassava Technologies to develop AI-ready data centers across several African markets as part of an investment valued at approximately USD 700 million. The first phase of Cassava Technologies' South African AI-ready data center, launched in June 2025, hosts approximately 3,000 NVIDIA GPUs.

Partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions remain central to market expansion. In March 2025, Vantage Data Centers announced a 50:50 partnership with real estate developer Attacq to construct a data center in Johannesburg. The approximately USD 34 million project is expected to provide about 111,546 square feet of space and approximately 80 MW of power capacity.

South Africa Data Center Market Report Coverage

The research provides detailed analysis of existing and upcoming data center facilities, market share, investment levels, floor area, power capacity and South Africa colocation market revenue. It evaluates investment activity among colocation, hyperscale and enterprise operators while presenting forecasts for the 2026-2031 period.



Data center market size by investment, facility area and power capacity.

South Africa colocation revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2031.

Retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing and market outlook.

Existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity.

Investment analysis across IT, electrical, mechanical and general construction infrastructure.

Assessment of market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, constraints and competitive prospects.

Geographic analysis covering Johannesburg and other South African cities. Evaluation of Tier I, Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV data center developments.

The infrastructure analysis covers servers, storage and networking equipment; UPS systems, generators, switchgear and power distribution units; cooling systems, rack cabinets and mechanical systems; and construction services such as core and shell development, engineering design, installation, commissioning, fire suppression, physical security and data center infrastructure management.

Leading Infrastructure and Construction Vendors

Major IT infrastructure providers covered in the report include Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo and NVIDIA. Construction contractors and engineering firms include AECOM, Arup, H&MV Engineering, ISG, Master Power Technologies, Royal HaskoningDHV and WBHO Construction.

Support infrastructure providers include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ and Vertiv. These companies support the development of resilient electrical, cooling, power management and facility infrastructure required by South Africa's expanding data center industry.

The report addresses the size and forecast of the South Africa data center market, anticipated power capacity additions between 2026 and 2031, principal market growth drivers and the geographic distribution of existing and planned facilities. It also provides a transparent assessment of demand, supply, investment activity and competitive positioning across the country.



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