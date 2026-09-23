Capitalize On The Toxicology Testing Services Market Shift: Benchmark Labcorp, Charles River, Eurofins, SGS And Wuxi Apptec To Secure Growth And Outpace Disruption

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Toxicology Testing Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Toxicology Testing Services was estimated at US$41.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$59.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Toxicology Testing Services market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:



Segments: Method (In Vivo Method, In Vitro Method, In Silico Method); End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology End-Use, Cosmetic End-Use, Chemical End-Use, Medical Devices End-Use, Other End-Uses) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the In Vivo Method segment, which is expected to reach US$28.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The In Vitro Method segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $12.3 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach $10.7 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Toxicology Testing Services Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Toxicology Testing Services Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Toxicology Testing Services Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Bureau Veritas SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Envigo, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec AG and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Toxicology Testing Services market report include:



Bureau Veritas SA

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Envigo, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evotec AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Merck KgaA

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

SGS Group (SGS SA) Wuxi Apptec Co., Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 4,268 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

