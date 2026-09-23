Capitalize On The Drug Discovery Outsourcing Shift: Benchmark Charles River, Wuxi Apptec, Evotec, Labcorp And Sygnature To Secure R&D ROI And Outsmart The Global Market

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Outsourcing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Drug Discovery Outsourcing was estimated at US$2.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$4.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Drug Discovery Outsourcing market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:



Segments: Workflow (Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, Preclinical Development, Target Validation & Functional Informatics, Target Identification & Screening, Other Workflows); Therapeutic Area (Respiratory System, Pain & Anesthesia, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Cardiovascular, Endocrine, Gastrointestinal, Anti-Infective, Other Therapeutic Areas); Drug Type (Small Molecules, Large Molecules (Biopharmaceuticals)). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.4%. The Preclinical Development segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $872.4 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.0% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Albany Molecular Research, Inc., Aptuit LLC, Charles River, Dalton Pharma Services, DiscoverX Corporation and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Drug Discovery Outsourcing market report include:



Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Aptuit LLC

Charles River

Dalton Pharma Services

DiscoverX Corporation

Domainex

EVOTEC

GenScript

Jubilant Biosys

LabCorp

Merck & Co., Inc.

Oncodesign

PPD, Inc.

QIAGEN

QuintilesIMS

Selcia Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

TGS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Viva Biotech Ltd.

WIL Research WuXi AppTec

Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 783 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

