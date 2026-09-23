Capitalize On Breakthrough Therapy Designation Shifts: Benchmark Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, Merck And Astrazeneca To Accelerate Approvals, Defend Pipeline ROI And Capture Revenue

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation was estimated at US$79.7 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$212.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The Breakthrough Therapy (BT) designation is transforming the drug development landscape by providing a fast-track approval process for therapies that show significant potential in treating serious or life-threatening conditions. Introduced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2012, the BT designation is designed to expedite the development and review of new drugs that demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies in early clinical trials. This designation provides sponsors with more frequent FDA communication, priority review, and access to senior FDA officials, all aimed at accelerating the drug approval process and bringing innovative treatments to patients more quickly.

BT designation is particularly beneficial for therapies targeting unmet medical needs, such as rare diseases, cancers, and chronic conditions that currently lack effective treatment options. For example, several immunotherapies and targeted therapies for cancer have received BT designation due to their ability to achieve higher response rates and improve patient outcomes compared to standard treatments. By shortening the time between clinical development and market approval, BT designation allows patients with serious conditions to access life-saving or life-altering therapies sooner, while also encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in groundbreaking research.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:



Segments: Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases, Pulmonary Diseases, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Oncology segment, which is expected to reach US$69.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.8%. The Infectious Diseases segment is also set to grow at 13.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $23.3 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.3% CAGR to reach $36.7 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AbbVie, Inc., Aphios Corporation, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Cyanotech Corporation, GlycoMar Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation market report include:



Abbvie

Acadia

Alexion

Amgen

AstraZeneca

BMS

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eisai

Eli Lilly Exelixis

Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 18,810 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

