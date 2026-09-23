Capitalize On The In Vivo Toxicology Shake-Up: Benchmark Charles River, Labcorp, Evotec, Wuxi Apptec And Thermo Fisher Before R&D Shifts Redraw Global Market Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stricter safety rules, drug innovation and CRO outsourcing drive demand, while imaging, CRISPR and data analytics improve testing and reduce animal use. Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In Vivo Toxicology - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for In Vivo Toxicology was estimated at US$4.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$6.0 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the In Vivo Toxicology Market?

The growth in the in vivo toxicology market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for new drug development, stricter regulatory requirements, and technological advancements in testing methods. As pharmaceutical companies continue to develop innovative therapies, particularly in the fields of biologics and gene therapy, the need for comprehensive toxicology studies is rising. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA have implemented rigorous safety testing guidelines, driving the demand for in vivo toxicology to ensure compliance. Additionally, advancements in imaging, gene editing, and data analytics are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of toxicology studies, further supporting market growth. Ethical considerations and the shift towards reducing animal testing are also influencing the evolution of the market.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the In Vivo Toxicology market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Component (Consumables, Instruments); Toxicity End Point (Immunotoxicity, Systemic toxicity, Carcinogenicity, Genotoxicity, Other Toxicity Endpoints). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa. Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Consumables segment, which is expected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2%. The Instruments segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.4 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.1% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global In Vivo Toxicology Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global In Vivo Toxicology Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global In Vivo Toxicology Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Charles River Laboratories, Danaher, Data Sciences International, Envigo, Eurofins Scientific and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 4,617 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Charles River Laboratories

Danaher

Data Sciences International

Envigo

Eurofins Scientific

Labcorp

Perkinelmer

SRI International

Taconic Biosciences

The Jackson Laboratory

Thermo Fisher Scientific Wuxi Apptec

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