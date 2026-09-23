Capitalize On The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Shift: Benchmark Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher And Bio-Rad To Accelerate Revenue And Defend Market Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personalized medicine and chronic disease care are driving demand for TDM, with opportunities in consumables, automation, point-of-care devices, AI software and pharmacogenomics. Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring was estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market?

The growth in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is driven by several factors, including the rising adoption of personalized medicine, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. Innovations like automated analyzers, point-of-care devices, and AI-based software have expanded TDM applications in hospitals and home healthcare settings. The focus on improving patient safety, ensuring accurate dosing, and reducing healthcare costs has further fueled demand, as TDM plays a critical role in optimizing drug therapy. Additionally, expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing pharmacogenomics research, and regulatory support for precision medicine have contributed to the market's growth. As personalized medicine continues to gain traction, TDM is expected to become increasingly integral to individualized patient care.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Product (Consumables, Equipment); Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS); End-Use (Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa. Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Consumables segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.8%. The Equipment segment is also set to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $462.7 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.1% CAGR to reach $675.9 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aalto Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Apdia Group, Ark Diagnostics, Biomerieux and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments

Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 744 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aalto Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Apdia Group

Ark Diagnostics

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biotez Berlin Buch

Buhlmann Laboratories

Cambridge Life Sciences

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals

Danaher Corporation

Diasystem Scandinavia

Eagle Biosciences

Exagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Grifols

Immundiagnostik

Jasem Laboratory Systems And Solutions

Randox Laboratories

R-Biopharm

Sekisui Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Theradiag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Utak

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900