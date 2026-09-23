DSV - Q3 2026 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

At the conference call, Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, and Michael Ebbe, Group CFO, will present the Q3 2026 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 21 October 2026

Time: 11:00 am CEST

To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV Interim Financial Report Q3 2026 or go to .

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV Interim Financial Report Q3 2026. You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.

We recommend participants to dial in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment

Investor news - conference call Q3 2026