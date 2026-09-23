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DSV - Q3 2026 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL


2026-09-23 04:17:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We expect to release the Q3 2026 interim results of DSV A/S in the morning of 21 October 2026. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.

At the conference call, Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, and Michael Ebbe, Group CFO, will present the Q3 2026 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 21 October 2026
Time: 11:00 am CEST

To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV Interim Financial Report Q3 2026 or go to .

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV Interim Financial Report Q3 2026. You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.

We recommend participants to dial in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts
 Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment

  • Investor news - conference call Q3 2026

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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