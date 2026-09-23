Capitalize On AI-Driven Pharmacovigilance: Benchmark IQVIA, Accenture, Cognizant, Parexel And Arisglobal To Secure Compliance ROI And Dominate The Global Market Shift Through 2030

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmacovigilance - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Pharmacovigilance was estimated at US$6.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$11.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Global Pharmacovigilance Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized

What Is Pharmacovigilance and Why Is It Important in Healthcare?

Pharmacovigilance refers to the science and activities related to the detection, assessment, understanding, and prevention of adverse effects or other drug-related problems. It plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle, from development to post-market surveillance. The primary goal of pharmacovigilance is to protect public health by identifying and mitigating risks associated with the use of drugs. As pharmaceutical products can have side effects that are not fully apparent during clinical trials, pharmacovigilance provides an ongoing mechanism for monitoring the safety of drugs once they are in widespread use.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Pharmacovigilance Market?

The growth in the pharmacovigilance market is driven by several factors, including increased regulatory scrutiny, the rising complexity of drug therapies, and technological innovations. One of the primary drivers is the growing number of new drug approvals, particularly in areas such as biologics, gene therapies, and personalized medicines. These therapies are often associated with complex safety profiles, requiring more intensive post-market monitoring. As pharmaceutical companies bring more innovative and personalized drugs to market, the demand for comprehensive pharmacovigilance services to ensure patient safety is expected to rise significantly. Another important factor driving market growth is the increasing regulatory requirements for drug safety. Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have implemented stringent guidelines for pharmacovigilance, requiring companies to conduct ongoing monitoring of drugs even after they receive market approval. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in significant penalties, product recalls, or damage to a company's reputation. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in pharmacovigilance systems to ensure compliance and avoid regulatory risks. Technological advancements are also contributing to the growth of the pharmacovigilance market. The integration of AI, automation, and big data analytics has revolutionized the way companies approach drug safety monitoring, making it more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective. These technologies enable companies to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, improving the speed and accuracy of safety assessments. Furthermore, the rise of cloud-based solutions and global pharmacovigilance networks has facilitated better collaboration and data sharing across the pharmaceutical industry, driving further growth in the market.

Lastly, the increasing focus on patient safety and transparency is a key growth driver. As patients become more informed about the potential risks associated with medications, pharmaceutical companies are under greater pressure to ensure that their drugs are safe and that adverse events are reported quickly and transparently. This shift toward greater accountability and patient-centric approaches is driving the demand for robust pharmacovigilance systems that can monitor drug safety and provide timely updates to regulatory authorities and healthcare providers. These factors, combined with the ongoing development of innovative therapies, are expected to continue driving growth in the pharmacovigilance market in the years to come.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Pharmacovigilance market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:



Segments: Service Provider (Contract Outsourcing, In-House); Type (Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining); Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Respiratory Systems, Other Therapeutic Areas); End-Use (Pharma Companies, Biotech Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Contract Outsourcing Service segment, which is expected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.7%. The In-House Service segment is also set to grow at 7.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.8 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.7% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Pharmacovigilance Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Pharmacovigilance Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Pharmacovigilance Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Albany Molecular Research, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Covance, Inc., DPT Laboratories Ltd., Flex and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Pharmacovigilance market report include:



Accenture

ArisGlobal

BioClinica Inc.

Capgemini

Cognizant

FMD K&L

IBM Corporation

ICON Plc

IQVIA

ITClinical

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Linical Accelovance

Parexel International Corporation

TAKE Solutions Ltd.

United BioSource Corporation Wipro Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 664 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

