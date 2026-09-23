Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2033, Fueled By Biologics Innovation And Specialized R&D Partnerships
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$6.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Workflow
1.2.2. Service
1.2.3. Therapeutic Area
1.2.4. End Use
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis
1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach
1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars
3.2.1.2. Increasing R&D Complexity Driving Outsourcing Adoption
3.2.1.3. Advancements in AI and High-Throughput Technologies
3.2.1.4. Cost and Time Efficiency Through CRO Partnerships
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. Data Security and Intellectual Property Concerns
3.2.2.2. Regulatory and Compliance Challenges
3.3. Technology Landscape
3.4. Pricing Model Analysis
3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis
3.6. Value Chain Analysis
3.6.1. Supply Trends
3.6.2. Demand Trends
3.7. Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Workflow Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Segment Dashboard
4.2. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Workflow Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Movement Analysis
4.3. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Target Identification & Screening
4.4.1. Target Identification & Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Target Validation & Functional Informatics
4.5.1. Target Validation & Functional Informatics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization
4.6.1. Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Preclinical Development
4.7.1. Preclinical Development Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Others
4.8.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Service Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Segment Dashboard
5.2. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Service Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Movement Analysis
5.3. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Chemistry Services
5.4.1. Chemistry Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Biology Services
5.5.1. Biology Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, By Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis
6.3. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Respiratory system
6.4.1. Respiratory system Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Pain and Anesthesia
6.5.1. Pain and Anesthesia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Oncology
6.6.1. Oncology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Ophthalmology
6.7.1. Ophthalmology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Hematology
6.8.1. Hematology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.9. Cardiovascular
6.9.1. Cardiovascular Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.10. Endocrine
6.10.1. Endocrine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.11. Gastrointestinal
6.11.1. Gastrointestinal Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12. Immunomodulation
6.12.1. Immunomodulation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.13. Anti-infective
6.13.1. Anti-infective Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.14. Central Nervous System
6.14.1. Central Nervous System Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.15. Dermatology
6.15.1. Dermatology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.16. Genitourinary System
6.16.1. Genitourinary System Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market End Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Segment Dashboard
7.2. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market End Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Movement Analysis
7.3. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies
7.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Academic Institutes
7.5.1. Academic Institutes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Dashboard
8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S
8.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario
8.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework
8.3.2.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario
8.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework
8.3.3.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.4. Mexico
8.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario
8.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework
8.3.4.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. UK
8.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario
8.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework
8.4.2.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario
8.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework
8.4.3.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.4. France
8.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario
8.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework
8.4.4.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario
8.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework
8.4.5.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.6. Spain
8.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario
8.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework
8.4.6.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.7. Denmark
8.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario
8.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework
8.4.7.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.8. Sweden
8.4.8.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.8.2. Competitive Scenario
8.4.8.3. Regulatory Framework
8.4.8.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.9. Norway
8.4.9.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.9.2. Competitive Scenario
8.4.9.3. Regulatory Framework
8.4.9.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Asia Pacific
8.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario
8.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework
8.5.2.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.3. China
8.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario
8.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework
8.5.3.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.4. India
8.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.4.2. Competitive Scenario
8.5.4.3. Regulatory Framework
8.5.4.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.5. Thailand
8.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.5.2. Competitive Scenario
8.5.5.3. Regulatory Framework
8.5.5.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.6. South Korea
8.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.6.2. Competitive Scenario
8.5.6.3. Regulatory Framework
8.5.6.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.7. Australia
8.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.7.2. Competitive Scenario
8.5.7.3. Regulatory Framework
8.5.7.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario
8.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework
8.6.2.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.3. Argentina
8.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario
8.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework
8.6.3.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7. MEA
8.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. South Africa
8.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.7.2.2. Competitive Scenario
8.7.2.3. Regulatory Framework
8.7.2.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.3. Saudi Arabia
8.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.7.3.2. Competitive Scenario
8.7.3.3. Regulatory Framework
8.7.3.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.4. UAE
8.7.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.7.4.2. Competitive Scenario
8.7.4.3. Regulatory Framework
8.7.4.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.5. Kuwait
8.7.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.7.5.2. Competitive Scenario
8.7.5.3. Regulatory Framework
8.7.5.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.6. Oman
8.7.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.7.6.2. Competitive Scenario
8.7.6.3. Regulatory Framework
8.7.6.4. Oman Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.7. Qatar
8.7.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.7.7.2. Competitive Scenario
8.7.7.3. Regulatory Framework
8.7.7.4. Qatar Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Key Participant Categorization
9.1.1. Market Leaders
9.1.2. Emerging Players
9.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)
9.3. Company Profiles
9.3.1. Evotec SE
9.3.1.1. Company Overview
9.3.1.2. Financial Performance
9.3.1.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.2. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
9.3.2.1. Company Overview
9.3.2.2. Financial Performance
9.3.2.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.3. WuXi AppTec
9.3.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.3.2. Financial Performance
9.3.3.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.4. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
9.3.4.1. Company Overview
9.3.4.2. Financial Performance
9.3.4.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.5. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
9.3.5.1. Company Overview
9.3.5.2. Financial Performance
9.3.5.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.6. Merck & Co., Inc.
9.3.6.1. Company Overview
9.3.6.2. Financial Performance
9.3.6.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.7. GenScript Biotech Corporation
9.3.7.1. Company Overview
9.3.7.2. Financial Performance
9.3.7.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.8. Jubilant Biosys Limited
9.3.8.1. Company Overview
9.3.8.2. Financial Performance
9.3.8.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.9. Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.
9.3.9.1. Company Overview
9.3.9.2. Financial Performance
9.3.9.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.10. Syngene International Limited
9.3.10.1. Company Overview
9.3.10.2. Financial Performance
9.3.10.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.11. Dalton Pharma Services
9.3.11.1. Company Overview
9.3.11.2. Financial Performance
9.3.11.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.12. Domainex Ltd.
9.3.12.1. Company Overview
9.3.12.2. Financial Performance
9.3.12.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.13. Eurofins Scientific SE
9.3.13.1. Company Overview
9.3.13.2. Financial Performance
9.3.13.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.13.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.14. QIAGEN N.V.
9.3.14.1. Company Overview
9.3.14.2. Financial Performance
9.3.14.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.14.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3.15. TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.
9.3.15.1. Company Overview
9.3.15.2. Financial Performance
9.3.15.3. Service Benchmarking
9.3.15.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables
Table 1 List of Secondary Sources
Table 2 List of Abbreviations
Table 3 Global Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 4 Global Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 5 Global Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 6 Global Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 7 Global Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 8 North America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 9 North America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 10 North America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 11 North America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 12 North America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 13 U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 14 U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 15 U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 16 U.S. Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 17 Canada Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 18 Canada Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 19 Canada Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 20 Canada Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 21 Mexico Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 22 Mexico Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 23 Mexico Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 24 Mexico Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 25 Europe Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 26 Europe Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 27 Europe Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 28 Europe Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 29 Europe Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 30 UK Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 31 UK Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 32 UK Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 33 UK Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 34 Germany Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 35 Germany Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 36 Germany Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 37 Germany Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 38 France Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 39 France Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 40 France Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 41 France Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 42 Italy Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 43 Italy Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 44 Italy Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 45 Italy Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 46 Spain Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 47 Spain Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 48 Spain Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 49 Spain Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 50 Denmark Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 51 Denmark Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 52 Denmark Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 53 Denmark Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 54 Sweden Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 55 Sweden Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 56 Sweden Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 57 Sweden Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 58 Norway Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 59 Norway Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 60 Norway Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 61 Norway Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 62 Asia Pacific Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 63 Asia Pacific Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 64 Asia Pacific Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 65 Asia Pacific Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 66 Asia Pacific Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 67 Japan Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 68 Japan Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 69 Japan Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 70 Japan Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 71 China Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 72 China Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 73 China Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 74 China Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 75 India Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 76 India Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 77 India Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 78 India Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 79 Thailand Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 80 Thailand Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 81 Thailand Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 82 Thailand Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 83 South Korea Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 84 South Korea Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 85 South Korea Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 86 South Korea Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 87 Australia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 88 Australia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 89 Australia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 90 Australia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 91 Latin America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 92 Latin America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 93 Latin America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 94 Latin America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 95 Latin America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 96 Brazil Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 97 Brazil Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 98 Brazil Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 99 Brazil Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 100 Argentina Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 101 Argentina Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 102 Argentina Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 103 Argentina Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 104 Middle East & Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 105 Middle East & Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 106 Middle East & Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 107 Middle East & Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 108 Middle East & Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 109 South Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 110 South Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 111 South Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 112 South Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 113 Saudi Arabia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 114 Saudi Arabia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 115 Saudi Arabia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 116 Saudi Arabia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 117 UAE Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 118 UAE Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 119 UAE Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 120 UAE Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 121 Kuwait Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 122 Kuwait Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 123 Kuwait Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 124 Kuwait Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 125 Oman Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 126 Oman Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 127 Oman Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 128 Oman Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 129 Qatar Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 130 Qatar Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 131 Qatar Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Table 132 Qatar Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
List of Figures
Fig. 1 Market Research Process
Fig. 2 Information Procurement
Fig. 3 Primary Research Pattern
Fig. 4 Market Research Approaches
Fig. 5 Market Formulation & Validation
Fig. 6 Commodity Flow Analysis
Fig. 7 Value-Chain-Based Sizing & Forecasting
Fig. 8 QFD Model Sizing & Forecasting
Fig. 9 Bottom-up approach
Fig. 10 Market Snapshot
Fig. 11 Segment Snapshot 1
Fig. 12 Segment Snapshot 2
Fig. 13 Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Fig. 14 Parent market outlook, 2025 (USD Billion)
Fig. 15 Ancillary market outlook, 2025 (USD Billion)
Fig. 16 Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Dynamics
Fig. 17 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Fig. 18 PESTEL Analysis
Fig. 19 Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Workflow outlook and key takeaways
Fig. 20 Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Workflow movement analysis
Fig. 21 Target Identification & Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 22 Target Validation & Functional Informatics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 23 Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 24 Preclinical Development Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 25 Other Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 26 Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Service outlook and key takeaways
Fig. 27 Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Service movement analysis
Fig. 28 Chemistry Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 29 Biology Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 30 Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Therapeutic Area outlook and key takeaways
Fig. 31 Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Therapeutic Area movement analysis
Fig. 32 Respiratory system Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 33 Pain and Anesthesia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 34 Oncology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 35 Ophthalmology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 36 Hematology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 37 Cardiovascular Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 38 Endocrine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 39 Gastrointestinal Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 40 Immunomodulation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 41 Anti-infective Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 42 Central Nervous System Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 43 Dermatology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 44 Genitourinary System Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 45 Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: End Use outlook and key takeaways
Fig. 46 Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: End Use movement analysis
Fig. 47 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 48 Academic Institutes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 49 Regional Marketplace: Key Takeaways
Fig. 50 North America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 51 Key country dynamics
Fig. 52 US Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 53 Key country dynamics
Fig. 54 Canada Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 55 Key country dynamics
Fig. 56 Mexico Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 57 Europe Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 58 Key country dynamics
Fig. 59 UK Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 60 Key country dynamics
Fig. 61 Germany Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 62 Key country dynamics
Fig. 63 France Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 64 Key country dynamics
Fig. 65 Italy Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 66 Key country dynamics
Fig. 67 Spain Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 68 Key country dynamics
Fig. 69 Denmark outsourcing market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 70 Key country dynamics
Fig. 71 Sweden outsourcing market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 72 Key country dynamics
Fig. 73 Norway outsourcing market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 74 Asia Pacific Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 75 Key country dynamics
Fig. 76 Japan Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 77 Key country dynamics
Fig. 78 China Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 79 Key country dynamics
Fig. 80 India Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 81 Key country dynamics
Fig. 82 Thailand Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 83 Key country dynamics
Fig. 84 South Korea Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 85 Key country dynamics
Fig. 86 Australia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 87 Latin America Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 88 Key country dynamics
Fig. 89 Brazil Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 90 Key country dynamics
Fig. 91 Argentina Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 92 MEA Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 93 Key country dynamics
Fig. 94 South Africa Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 95 Fig. Key country dynamics
Fig. 96 Saudi Arabia Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 97 Key country dynamics
Fig. 98 UAE Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 99 Key country dynamics
Fig. 100 Kuwait Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 101 Key country dynamics
Fig. 102 Oman Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Fig. 103 Key country dynamics
Fig. 104 Qatar Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Companies Featured
- Evotec SE Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. WuXi AppTec Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance) Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD, part of Thermo Fisher) Merck & Co., Inc. GenScript Biotech Corporation Jubilant Biosys Limited Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Syngene International Limited Dalton Pharma Services Domainex Ltd. Eurofins Scientific SE QIAGEN N.V. TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.
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