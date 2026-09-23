Healthlink Dimensions Named A 2026 Pacesetter By Atlanta Business Chronicle, Marking Second Consecutive Year On The List

- Amar Duggasani, CEO, HealthLink DimensionsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HealthLink Dimensions has been named a 2026 Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, recognizing the company among the fastest-growing private businesses in metro Atlanta for the second year in a row. The honor caps a year that has also brought a 2026 Georgia Fast 40 honor from ACG Atlanta, a place on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and recognition as one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work, four distinct honors that together point to a company growing in scale and in culture at the same time.Back-to-Back RecognitionNow in their 31st year, the Pacesetter Awards spotlight companies based on revenue and employee growth between 2023 and 2025. Returning to the list for a second consecutive year is a distinction few companies achieve, and it reflects the same sustained growth behind this year's other honors.HealthLink Dimensions, now 26 years old, has kept expanding rather than settling into the plateau many mature companies experience. Continued investment in AI-driven data validation and an expanding product suite have helped the company deepen relationships with 85% of the top pharmaceutical companies and strengthen partnerships with payers and health systems, while more than 250 companies across the healthcare ecosystem rely on HealthLink's data and solutions to improve patient care and health outcomes. The company also joined the Network Advertising Initiative and achieved a SOC 2 Type II attestation recently adding to the standards already set by its TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification."Being named a Pacesetter once is meaningful. Doing it again tells us our clients and our team are building something that lasts," said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. "This recognition belongs to everyone here who shows up focused on continuing to innovate and deliver superior value to our customers."A Foundation Built for the Full Data LifecycleHealthLink Dimensions equips healthcare marketers, pharmaceutical brands, payers, and hospital systems with the industry's most accurate, actively maintained provider data, organized across four product families, Profile, Enrich, Engage, and Pulse, that together take clients from sourcing clean data through activation and measurement without stitching together separate vendors.Looking AheadHealthLink Dimensions is also investing in what comes next. The company is developing a new platform that will let clients follow a campaign across its entire lifecycle, from initial strategy through final reporting, in one connected view rather than a patchwork of separate tools."Two years on this list tells us we're heading in the right direction, not that we've arrived," added Duggasani. "Some of what we're most excited about is still ahead of us, and we'll have more to share soon."About HealthLink DimensionsHealthLink Dimensions is the leading provider of healthcare provider data and multichannel marketing solutions. Trusted by hospitals, pharma brands, payers, and agencies, HealthLink helps clients achieve better campaign outcomes through accurate data, precise targeting, and integrated performance analytics. HealthLink holds both the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification and a SOC 2 Type II attestation, reflecting its commitment to privacy, compliance, and responsible data management. Data to Insight. One Trusted Partner.

Nathan Lenyszyn

HealthLink Dimensions

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HealthLink Dimensions Named a 2026 Pacesetter by Atlanta Business Chronicle, Marking Second Consecutive Year on the List News Provided By HealthLink Dimensions September 23, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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