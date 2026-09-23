Healthlink Dimensions Named A 2026 Pacesetter By Atlanta Business Chronicle, Marking Second Consecutive Year On The List
Back-to-Back Recognition
Now in their 31st year, the Pacesetter Awards spotlight companies based on revenue and employee growth between 2023 and 2025. Returning to the list for a second consecutive year is a distinction few companies achieve, and it reflects the same sustained growth behind this year's other honors.
HealthLink Dimensions, now 26 years old, has kept expanding rather than settling into the plateau many mature companies experience. Continued investment in AI-driven data validation and an expanding product suite have helped the company deepen relationships with 85% of the top pharmaceutical companies and strengthen partnerships with payers and health systems, while more than 250 companies across the healthcare ecosystem rely on HealthLink's data and solutions to improve patient care and health outcomes. The company also joined the Network Advertising Initiative and achieved a SOC 2 Type II attestation recently adding to the standards already set by its TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification.
"Being named a Pacesetter once is meaningful. Doing it again tells us our clients and our team are building something that lasts," said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. "This recognition belongs to everyone here who shows up focused on continuing to innovate and deliver superior value to our customers."
A Foundation Built for the Full Data Lifecycle
HealthLink Dimensions equips healthcare marketers, pharmaceutical brands, payers, and hospital systems with the industry's most accurate, actively maintained provider data, organized across four product families, Profile, Enrich, Engage, and Pulse, that together take clients from sourcing clean data through activation and measurement without stitching together separate vendors.
Looking Ahead
HealthLink Dimensions is also investing in what comes next. The company is developing a new platform that will let clients follow a campaign across its entire lifecycle, from initial strategy through final reporting, in one connected view rather than a patchwork of separate tools.
"Two years on this list tells us we're heading in the right direction, not that we've arrived," added Duggasani. "Some of what we're most excited about is still ahead of us, and we'll have more to share soon."
About HealthLink Dimensions
HealthLink Dimensions is the leading provider of healthcare provider data and multichannel marketing solutions. Trusted by hospitals, pharma brands, payers, and agencies, HealthLink helps clients achieve better campaign outcomes through accurate data, precise targeting, and integrated performance analytics. HealthLink holds both the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification and a SOC 2 Type II attestation, reflecting its commitment to privacy, compliance, and responsible data management. Data to Insight. One Trusted Partner.
Nathan Lenyszyn
HealthLink Dimensions
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