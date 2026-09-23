Avnu Alliance Launches New Switch Certification Program Supporting The Milan-AVB Profile

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Profile based certification for interoperable converged networks, beginning with Milan AVB

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avnu Alliance, today announced the launch of a refreshed and forward‐looking approach to Switch Certification designed to accelerate the adoption of converged networks across professional audio‐video (ProAV), industrial, aerospace, defense, and other sectors. The Avnu AllianceSwitch Certification program supporting the Milan-AVB Profile-launches today.Building on Avnu's deep experience in real-time networking, testing and certification of IEEE standards and enhancements to Ethernet, such as Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), this new Certification program is modular and engineered to utilize profile-agnostic TSN components combined with profile-specific conformance and interoperability testing that ensures consistent performance, interoperability, and reliability. The Milan-AVB profile, the first supported profile in the new Certification program, addresses the requirements defined in the IEEE 802.1BA AVB specification for Ethernet switches. Work is already underway to enable other TSN profiles including industrial automation (based on the IEC/IEEE 60802 standard) and aerospace (based on the 802.1DP standard).The Program begins with the Milan-AVB profile and reusable TSN components, while providing a framework that can be extended to support additional converged networking building blocks in the future. These may include technologies such as other IEEE 1588 precision time synchronization profiles, which play a key role in enabling alignment across diverse networking approaches.The Milan-AVB profile represents the first validated implementation within this framework, demonstrating how interoperable, deterministic behavior can be achieved and verified in practice.“Converged networks are essential to the future of deterministic, reliable connectivity across ProAV, industrial, and mission critical environments,” said Dave Cavalcanti, President of the Avnu Alliance.“With this new modular Switch Certification Program approach, we are giving manufacturers a clearer, more scalable path to interoperability and reuse across markets. The Avnu Alliance Switch Certification Program supporting the Milan-AVB Profile is just the beginning - it ensures that products 'just work' together today while laying the foundation for additional profiles and networking technologies that will continue to broaden the ecosystem tomorrow.”Backward Compatible and Designed for Long-Term GrowthPreviously Avnu certified switches (aka AVB switches) remain fully supported, and the new program is backward compatible, reinforcing Milan's success and leveraging its momentum to accelerate broader industry adoption.The updated certification approach delivers several key benefits:- Tests aligned directly to Milan compliance requirements, reflecting a significant overhaul and refinement of the existing test suite.- Evaluation of real world performance requirements- Interoperability testing informed by issues reported directly from the field- A more streamlined and clearly defined certification process designed to reduce friction for manufacturers, while maintaining the rigor and depth of Avnu's in-depth compliance and interoperability testing.All certification testing continues to reflect real world deployment conditions and stringent performance requirements, ensuring that the Avnu Certification mark remains a trusted indicator of true interoperability and reliability.Avnu certified switches that meet the Milan AVB Profile requirements are now eligible to display the Milan logo.Call to ActionManufacturers of switches are invited to participate in the program, leveraging Avnu Alliance membership to achieve validated interoperability, global certification credibility, and increased visibility-while capitalizing on Milan's strong and growing market momentum. Additional profiles, including those for industrial and other sectors, are already in development.Member Quotes“Adamson is delighted to support the Avnu's Switch Certification Program as an important step toward more stable and reliable Milan-AVB deployments. By enabling validation and a more streamlined certification path, this program will help manufacturers deliver switch implementations that perform consistently in the field.”- Brian Fraser, Head of Product and Technology, Adamson Systems EngineeringCustomer-Oriented:“Being close to the application and listening to what end users truly need has always been central to Luminex,” says Bart Swinnen CEO and founder Luminex Networking Intelligence.“Participating in the Avnu certification program supporting the Milan-AVB Profile allows us to deliver not only high-performance network switches, but also the confidence that systems will interoperate smoothly and consistently in the field.”Manufacturers-Oriented:“As a manufacturer of professional AV network infrastructure, we consider certification to be fundamental,” said Bart Swinnen CEO and founder Luminex Networking intelligence.“The Avnu Alliance certification program supporting the Milan-AVB Profile establishes a high level of confidence for the entire market and helps ensure that certified products meet the practical demands of real-world deployments.”To learn more about Avnu Alliance, visit .About Avnu AllianceAvnu Alliance is a community creating an interoperable ecosystem of low-latency, time-synchronized, highly reliable networked devices using open standards. Avnu creates comprehensive certification programs to ensure interoperability of networked devices. Foundational technology enables deterministic synchronized networking based on IEEE Audio Video Bridging (AVB) / Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) base standards. The Alliance, in conjunction with other complimentary standards bodies and alliances, provides a united network foundation for use in professional AV, automotive, industrial control and consumer segments.

Kimberly Lewis

Avnu Alliance

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Avnu Alliance Launches New Switch Certification Program supporting the Milan-AVB Profile News Provided By Avnu Alliance September 23, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Music Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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