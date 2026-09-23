Novelwise Announces Quanthealth Collaboration To Advance AI-Enabled Oncology Development

Novelwise Pharmaceutical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of a series of histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor programs for oncology and other diseases with high unmet medical needs

Collaboration brings together oncology expertise and artificial intelligence to support evidence-informed development decisions

- CY Huang, Chairman of NovelWise Pharmaceutical Corporation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NovelWise Pharmaceutical Corporation USA (“NovelWise”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oncology therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with QuantHealth, the market leader in AI-driven clinical trial simulations. The engagement represents a step in NovelWise's strategy to integrate AI-enabled insights into its drug development approach.

Through the collaboration, NovelWise will access QuantHealth's computational capabilities to support clinical development planning. The engagement is intended to complement NovelWise's scientific and clinical expertise with an additional analytical perspective, supporting the evaluation of development options and informed use of research resources.

“Developing meaningful new treatments requires both strong science and disciplined decision-making,” said CY Huang, Chairman of NovelWise Pharmaceutical Corporation.“Our collaboration with QuantHealth reflects our commitment to bringing advanced analytical tools into that process. We see AI as a way to challenge assumptions, explore alternatives, and strengthen the evidence informing our development strategy.”

NovelWise's approach combines proprietary therapeutic development with access to specialized external technologies and expertise. The QuantHealth collaboration supports this approach by bringing AI-enabled clinical trial insights alongside the company's existing research and clinical activities.

AI-generated insights will be considered in the context of available scientific evidence and expert judgment. They are intended to support development decisions and do not replace clinical trials or establish the safety or efficacy of an investigational therapy.

About NovelWise

NovelWise Pharmaceutical Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to address unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on oncology. The company combines internal research capabilities and strategic collaborations to advance its therapeutic programs. For more information, visit novelwisepharma.

About QuantHealth

QuantHealth is the global leader for AI clinical trial simulation, bringing together the industry's most advanced clinical trial simulations portfolio - 600+ trial simulations across 30 diseases with up to 90% prediction accuracy - and the category's largest real-world data set to help life sciences and biotechnology organizations improve the potential of clinical trial successes. QuantHealth solutions use real-world data and predictive modeling to simulate trials at scale, optimize protocols, reduce risk, and accelerate timelines. The company is a trusted partner for twelve of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit quanthealth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the collaboration and its anticipated benefits. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to scientific, technical, clinical, regulatory, and other uncertainties. The collaboration does not assure favorable analytical findings, successful clinical development, or regulatory approval.

Annie Pai

NovelWise Pharmaceutical Corporation USA

+1 910-297-9045

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NovelWise Announces QuantHealth Collaboration to Advance AI-Enabled Oncology Development News Provided By Novelwise Pharmaceutical Corporation September 23, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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