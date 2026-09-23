Servegalo Launches AI-Native Operations Platform For Service Businesses

Servegalo brings AI reception, scheduling, customer management, dispatch, estimates, invoicing, payments and automation together in one platform for service businesses.

New platform unifies AI reception, CRM, scheduling, dispatch, estimates, invoicing, payments and automation for service businesses.

- Joseph Caughey, Founder of ServegaloVICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Servegalo today announced the launch of its AI-native business operations platform, designed to help service companies automate administrative work while keeping owners and employees focused on serving customers.The platform brings together customer relationship management (CRM), online booking, scheduling, dispatch, estimates, invoicing, payments, customer communications and AI-powered automation within a unified operating environment.At the centre of Servegalo is an AI receptionist designed to help businesses respond to customer inquiries, capture leads and facilitate bookings when employees are unavailable.Servegalo was created around a problem founder Joseph Caughey had repeatedly observed while building and modernizing digital systems for businesses: companies were adopting more software to simplify their operations, but often ended up managing an increasingly complicated collection of disconnected tools.“Technology was supposed to make running a small business easier, but many owners now spend their time managing the tools that were supposed to save them time,” said Caughey.“You have one system for the website, another for booking, another for customers, another for invoicing, another for payments and now another one for AI. We wanted to rethink that model from the ground up.”Rather than treating artificial intelligence as another standalone application, Servegalo integrates AI into the operational workflow of the business.An incoming customer inquiry, for example, can become a captured lead, a scheduled appointment and an ongoing customer relationship without requiring the business owner to repeatedly transfer information between separate systems.“We don't think the biggest impact of AI on small business will be generating emails or writing social posts,” Caughey said.“It will be handling thousands of small operational tasks that consume a business owner's day.”For a service company, that can mean responding to an inquiry while the owner is on a job site, helping a customer find an available appointment, keeping customer information organized and reducing the chance that a potential customer is lost simply because nobody was available to respond.Servegalo is designed for HVAC contractors, plumbers, electricians, cleaners, landscapers, automotive services, beauty and wellness providers and other appointment- and field-service businesses.These companies often require many of the same operational capabilities as larger organizations while operating with small teams and without dedicated administrative, IT or automation departments.“AI has the potential to give a five-person service company operational capabilities that previously required a much larger organization,” Caughey said.“The objective isn't to replace the people doing the work. It's to remove repetitive administrative work and let them spend more time doing what their customers actually hired them to do.”Businesses can begin with core Servegalo functionality and expand their use of automation as their requirements grow. By connecting customer information, scheduling, communications, payments and AI within the same environment, Servegalo aims to reduce the complexity involved in adopting automation.“The plumber should be plumbing. The technician should be fixing equipment. The stylist should be with their client,” Caughey said.“They shouldn't lose the next customer because they couldn't answer a phone call while doing the work they were hired to do.”Servegalo is now available to service businesses.More information is available at servegalo.ABOUT SERVEGALOServegalo is an AI-native business operations platform built for service-based companies. The platform brings together customer management, booking, scheduling, dispatch, estimates, invoicing, payments, communications and AI-powered automation within a unified system.Founded by Canadian software engineer and technology entrepreneur Joseph Caughey, Servegalo was created to make sophisticated business automation accessible to independent operators and growing service companies without requiring businesses to assemble and maintain a complex collection of software products.MEDIA CONTACTJoseph Caughey / FounderServegalo /Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Joseph Caughey

Servegalo Booking

+1 725-303-3045

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Servegalo Launches AI-Native Operations Platform for Service Businesses News Provided By Servegalo Booking September 23, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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