Congress Moves Calcutta HC Seeking Bail For Nandigram Bypoll Candidate Milan Pradhan

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) The West Bengal Congress on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking bail for Milan Pradhan, the party's candidate for the October 6 Nandigram Assembly bypoll.

Pradhan's counsel filed the bail petition before the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, arguing that the matter required urgent consideration as his client is contesting the election.

In the petition, Milan's counsel argued that since his client is a candidate for the forthcoming by-election in Nandigram, the matter needed to be heard on an urgent basis.

The court admitted the petition, and the matter is expected to be heard this week.

Pradhan is in judicial custody now in two cases following orders of district courts in West Bengal. In a 2007 murder case, he was remanded in judicial custody till October 3. In another case, a court sent him to jail till October 5. He was directed to be produced physically on September 23.

The bypolls for Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly Constituencies in West Bengal will be on October 6, and the results will be declared on October 9.

Pradhan was arrested on September 18 evening, hours after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Trinamool Congress faction led by her would support the Congress candidate in Nandigram constituency.

Banerjee's announcement came shortly after her faction's candidate, Sanchita Dey Pradhan, dramatically withdrew her nomination from Nandigram.

It was a fresh move towards Opposition unity in the state after her rout in the assembly polls held in the state early this year.

The legal proceedings have unfolded against the backdrop of the upcoming bypolls, with the cases and Pradhan's custody becoming a key issue in the contest in Nandigram now.

Meanwhile, Milan's wife, Arpita Pradhan, posted an emotional video message on social media questioning the time of her husband's arrest.

“My husband was arrested immediately after the Congress announced his name as the party candidate. He used to go to vote regularly and used to stay in the area during the festival times. He was not arrested for so long. Now, why was he arrested after the Congress named him as the bypoll candidate?” Arpita asked.

On this issue, the state government's argument is that Pradhan was arrested following instructions to execute all long-standing non-bailable arrest warrants before the bypolls.