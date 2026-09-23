India-Germany Submarine Deal Awaits Final Indian Approval: German Ambassador

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The proposed India-Germany submarine deal has been finalised on the German side and the necessary documents have already been agreed upon, German Ambassador to India Dr Jasper Wieck said on Wednesday, adding that the agreement now awaits the completion of internal processes by the Indian side.

Addressing defence cooperation between India and Germany, Wieck said the proposed submarine deal has effectively been finalised from the German side.

He stated that the necessary documents have already been agreed upon by Germany and that the matter now rests with the Indian side to complete its internal procedures before concluding the agreement.

"In terms of the documents, it has already been finalised and the German side has agreed to it. It is now up to the Indian side to complete and conclude its internal processes," Wieck said.

Speaking on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Wieck said Russian President Vladimir Putin could stop the war at any time and described Russia as the aggressor in the conflict. He noted that Ukraine is prepared to enter into a ceasefire agreement, but Russia has so far not agreed to such a move.

"First of all, it is up to Putin to stop this war. He is the one who can stop it as early as tomorrow. He is the aggressor and he is standing in the way of a ceasefire agreement. Ukraine is ready to sign such an agreement, while Russia is not," he said.

"Therefore, we all have to put pressure on Russia. We have to change the cost-benefit calculation of the Russian leadership by increasing the costs through sanctions," Wieck added.

The German envoy argued that the international community must increase the costs for Russia through sanctions and other measures. According to him, the objective is to alter the cost-benefit calculation of the Russian leadership by making it more difficult for the country to continue financing the war.

Wieck noted that oil exports remain a major source of revenue for Russia and help fund its military operations. He said efforts should be directed at restricting Russia's ability to sell oil abroad, which would reduce the financial resources available to sustain the conflict. If those revenues decline significantly, continuing the war would become increasingly difficult, he added.