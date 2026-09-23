Karti Chidambaram Demands CEC's Resignation Over ECI Rift Reports

Senior Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation over an investigation revealing serious internal rifts within the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Chidambaram Demands CEC's Resignation

Speaking to reporters, Chidambaram stated that the conduct of the poll panel is "seriously under question" and declared the Chief Election Commissioner's position "completely untenable" following reports that two Election Commissioners had repeatedly objected to decisions surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. "The conduct of the Election Commission is seriously under question. In my opinion, the position of the chief election commissioner is completely untenable. I don't think that he can continue in his position any longer," he said.

The Congress MP's sharp reaction comes in the wake of a media report of Indian Express revealing that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally recorded objections at least 14 times over a 10-month period.

CEC Disregarded Multi-Member Structure

Chidambaram pointed out that the multi-member structure of the poll panel was explicitly designed to prevent concentration of power. However, CEC Gyanesh Kumar disregarded the objections of the two other election commissioners "The only reason why we have three election commissioners is that we don't want power to be concentrated in the hands of one election commissioner. That is why a multi-member board was appointed. But it's very clear that the chief election commissioner has been disregarding the objections of the two other election commissioners," he said.

Voter Revision Process Criticised as 'Exclusionary'

Criticising the integrity of the voter revision exercise, Chidambaram characterised the SIR as an "exclusionary exercise" designed to eliminate legitimate voters rather than include them. "The entire SIR process is flawed and is questionable because it is eliminating eligible voters. It is not an inclusive exercise; it is an exclusionary exercise," he said.

Chidambaram called for opposition parties and political organisations to unite in demanding structural reforms within the poll panel, asserting that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "has no more place in that body." "If the electoral roll is under question, then the integrity of the electoral process itself is under question, and this is a grave threat to democracy. I think all political parties must unite, the election commission must reform, and the chief election commissioner has no more place in that body," he said.

Report Details and ECI's Stance

Earlier, the Indian Express report had said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.

The Election Commission sources, however, sought to play down the report, stating that all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of both Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner. (ANI)

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