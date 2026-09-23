Invisible Hand Running ECI, Says Manish Tiwari On Poll Roll Revision

'Invisible hand' dictating ECI affairs, says Congress

Congress MP Manish Tiwari on Wednesday alleged that an "invisible hand" outside the poll body appears to be dictating the affairs of the Election Commission of India (ECI), following the Indian Express report which said that two Election Commissioners had raised objections multiple times over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and electoral roll procedures.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari asserted that if two of the Election Commissioners are repeatedly objecting to every decision regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, then there is a possibility of external influence on the Commission's decisions. "If the two Election Commissioners were repeatedly objecting to each and every decision which was being taken with regard to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and the revision still continued to go on, this means that there is an invisible hand beyond the Election Commission which seems to be running the commission," he said.

'Procedure violated, SIR exercise illegal'

The Congress leader noted that the Election Commission must make decisions either unanimously or by a majority vote. So, if two Election Commissioners were objecting to the decisions, which still pushed through, it means the procedure has been violated and the entire SIR exercise needs to be voided ab initio. "The rules of business of the Election Commission are very clear that all decisions have to be taken either by unanimity or by a majority vote. If two of the Election Commissioners were objecting to these decisions, then obviously it goes to show that the decisions which have been taken-as a consequence of which changes were carried out illegally to Form 6 by way of example, which could have only been done by an amendment to the rules which has to be laid on the floor of Parliament-then these proceedings are per se arbitrary, capricious, and therefore illegal. And thus, the entire SIR exercise needs to be voided ab initio," he said.

'Fit case for impeachment'

Further, Tewari suggested that the ongoing developments present a fit case for the impeachment of the Chief Election Commissioner to restore faith in the electoral process. "This perhaps constitutes a fit case for impeachment, for the credibility of the Election Commission as a neutral arbiter of the electoral processes, beginning with the delineation of the electoral roll," he said.

Other leaders demand CEC's removal

Earlier, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had also targeted CEC Gyanesh Kumar and demanded his immediate removal over the issue. "There is no doubt remaining. Mr. Gyanesh Kumar has no right to remain in office. How the hell can one man, acting on His Master's orders, strike off names at whim?" Venugopal had said.

He had alleged that the exercise could impact genuine voters and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored impartial investigation.

ECI sources deny rift

The Indian Express report had said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process. The Election Commission sources, however, sought to play down the report, stating that all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of both Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

Previous removal motions

The controversy comes after Opposition parties had earlier moved motions seeking the removal of Gyanesh Kumar. In April 2026, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said that 73 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a fresh notice seeking the removal of the CEC on grounds of "proven misbehaviour".

Earlier in April, Opposition parties had moved motions seeking the removal of Gyanesh Kumar. In April 2026, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said that 73 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a fresh notice seeking the removal of the CEC on grounds of "proven misbehaviour". Ramesh had said the notice was moved under Article 324(5) read with Article 124(4) of the Constitution, along with provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

Earlier, a similar notice was submitted in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later rejected the motion after consideration, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin. The Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan also rejected the motion. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)