Mysterious Message, Missing Family And Nine Body Parts: What Happened To Karnataka Man In Sharjah

Karnataka's Alwin Prakash Kunder, who worked at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years, was allegedly murdered in July, with his body later found cut into 9 pieces inside a car, his brother said. His wife Tina and teenage son are reportedly untraceable.

A Karnataka man who had been working at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years was allegedly murdered in the UAE in July, with his dismembered body later found inside a car. His remains were reportedly cut into nine pieces and packed into two bags, according to his brother.

The victim has been identified as Alwin Prakash Kunder, a native of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district. The details of the alleged murder emerged nearly two months after he went missing, after his family began trying to establish what had happened to him.

Mysterious message raised alarm

According to Alwin's brother, Anil Prashanth Kunder, he tried calling him on July 20. Alwin did not answer the call but a message was sent from his phone saying that he was fine.

Anil said the message appeared unusual because his brother normally communicated with him through voice messages. When he tried contacting Alwin again about a week later, there was still no response.

Concerned about his brother, Anil contacted Alwin's classmate Manohar, who was in Sharjah, and asked him to check on him.

Manohar reportedly went to the accommodation provided by Alwin's employer. The watchman told him that Alwin had gone to India. The company's human resources department also initially gave the family the same information.

However, Anil told the company that his brother had not returned to India and asked officials to verify his whereabouts.

The company subsequently checked Alwin's passport records and found that he was still in Sharjah. A missing-person complaint was then filed, according to his brother.

During the subsequent investigation, Alwin's body was reportedly found inside a car parked along a route leading towards Oman. Anil said the remains had been cut into nine pieces and placed inside two bags. Some reports have said the car was Alwin's vehicle, while the precise circumstances of the recovery have not been officially detailed by authorities in the UAE.

The family received the post-mortem report on Monday, following which Anil approached the Udupi Superintendent of Police and submitted a representation seeking action and assistance.

Udupi police were reportedly awaiting official communication from Sharjah regarding the case. There was no detailed official statement from the UAE authorities available in the reports published on Wednesday.

The case has taken another turn because Alwin's wife, Tina Kunder, and their teenage son are reportedly untraceable. Tina, who is originally from Udyavara in Udupi district, worked as a schoolteacher in Sharjah, while their son was studying in Class 10.

Reports have suggested that the two may have left Sharjah and possibly travelled to India. However, their current whereabouts have not been independently confirmed. There is also no established official finding that either is connected to Alwin's alleged murder.

Anil has said he saw CCTV footage showing two men and a woman leaving the building. He also questioned what happened to Alwin's family after the alleged killing. However, these observations are part of the family's account and do not by themselves establish who was responsible for the murder.

Motive remains unclear

The circumstances and motive behind Alwin's alleged killing remain unknown. His family has sought clarity from the authorities in both India and the UAE, including information about the murder, the recovery of his remains and the whereabouts of his wife and son.

Further investigation by Sharjah authorities is expected to establish the sequence of events, identify those responsible and determine whether anyone else was involved. Meanwhile, Alwin's family is awaiting further official information and the completion of the necessary legal formalities in the UAE before his remains can be brought back to India.