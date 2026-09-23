India A-Australia A Women's Multi-Day Game Shifted From Dharamshala To Mohali

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The upcoming four-day red-ball game between India A and Australia A women has been shifted from Dharamshala to Mohali owing to adverse weather and poor outfield conditions caused by incessant rainfall in the picturesque hill station in Himachal Pradesh, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The match, scheduled to be played from September 29 to October 2, 2026 at the HPCA Stadium, will now take place at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on the same dates. "The venue change has been necessitated due to the impact of prolonged rainfall in Dharamshala on the outfield and the prevailing ground conditions," said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement on Wednesday.

The red-ball game serves as the culmination of Australia A women's tour of India, which began on September 12 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Australia A won the three-match T20 series 3-0 via wins over India A by six wickets, 30 runs and seven runs respectively.

In the 50-over leg of the multi-format series which began on September 20 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, India A bounced back through a four-wicket win. While the second game is still underway, with India A posting 338/6, thanks to captain Yastika Bhatia hitting 112 along with knocks of 60 each from Tejal Hasabnis and Anushka Sharma, the third 50-over game between the two teams will take place on September 25, before attention shifts to the one-off red-ball match.

India A squad: Yastika Bhatia (captain & wk), Anushka Sharma (vc), Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Mamata Madiwala (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, and Akshita Bhagat

Australia A squad: Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Milly Illingworth, Charli Knott, Anika Learoyd, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Frankie Nicklin, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Rachel Trenaman (captain), Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson, and Tayla Vlaeminck