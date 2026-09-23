BTC/USD Signal 23/09: Bitcoin Rally Continues
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 91,000. Add a stop-loss at 82,135. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 82,135. Add a stop-loss at 91,000.
Bitcoin rally continued as crude oil prices dropped. Brent, the global benchmark, dropped to $98.56, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to $89.92. Oil prices dropped as traders predicted that the US and Iran may reach a deal. Lower oil prices mean that the Federal Reserve may decide not to hike interest rates again this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart that the BTC/USD pair has continued rising in the past few months. It has soared from a low of 58,145 in July to a high of 87,310. It recently crossed the important resistance level of 82,135, its highest level in May this year.The pair has moved above the upper side of the bullish flag pattern, which often leads to more gains. It also moved above the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern, a common continuation sign in technical analysis.Bitcoin has held steady above the Ichimoku cloud indicator, which is a bullish sign. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued rising. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance level of 91,000. A drop below the support level of 82,135 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
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