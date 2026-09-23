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Almarai Receives Two Awards in the 2026 Most Valuable Brands Rankings
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Almarai Company received “The Most Meaningful and Different Brand in the Dairy Category” award and was ranked among the “Top Five Most Valuable Saudi Brands” for 2026. The recognitions were presented by Kantar as part of the “Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Emirati and Saudi Brands Awards 2026”.
The rankings measure brand value through a combination of consumer research and financial analysis. The 2026 study was based on interviews with more than 62,000 consumers and covered 726 brands across 43 categories. It highlighted brands that combine strong financial performance, meaningful relevance to consumers, and distinctiveness in their markets.
Almarai’s inclusion among the five most valuable Saudi brands reflects consumers’ trust in the brand and its standing among the Kingdom’s most valuable and relevant brands. Its recognition as the Most Meaningful and Different Brand in the Dairy Category also reflects the company’s ability to offer products that respond to consumers’ evolving needs while maintaining a distinctive presence in the market.
These two recognitions build on Almarai’s continued presence among the most valuable, distinctive, and trusted brands, reflecting the strength of its connection with consumers across the Kingdom and its integral place in their everyday lives.
The rankings measure brand value through a combination of consumer research and financial analysis. The 2026 study was based on interviews with more than 62,000 consumers and covered 726 brands across 43 categories. It highlighted brands that combine strong financial performance, meaningful relevance to consumers, and distinctiveness in their markets.
Almarai’s inclusion among the five most valuable Saudi brands reflects consumers’ trust in the brand and its standing among the Kingdom’s most valuable and relevant brands. Its recognition as the Most Meaningful and Different Brand in the Dairy Category also reflects the company’s ability to offer products that respond to consumers’ evolving needs while maintaining a distinctive presence in the market.
These two recognitions build on Almarai’s continued presence among the most valuable, distinctive, and trusted brands, reflecting the strength of its connection with consumers across the Kingdom and its integral place in their everyday lives.
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