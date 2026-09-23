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Lost 'Star Trek' USS Enterprise Model Lands At MIT Museum


2026-09-23 04:08:19
(MENAFN- USA Art News) The original USS Enterprise model from the television series Star Trek, missing for decades, will go on public display at the MIT Museum in Cambridge, Massachusetts, starting September 30. Model-maker Richard Datin Jr. created the 33-inch artifact for the original series' 1965 pilot.

The model vanished in the 1970s and reappeared on eBay in 2023. It was sent to Heritage Auctions for authentication before being returned to Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, last year. The exhibition aligns with the franchise's 60th anniversary.

Museum director Michael John Gorman commented on the location, stating,“Ideas from Star Trek have directly inspired countless scientific and technological advances, many right here at MIT.”

Source: Artnet News

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USA Art News

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