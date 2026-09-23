Lost 'Star Trek' USS Enterprise Model Lands At MIT Museum
The model vanished in the 1970s and reappeared on eBay in 2023. It was sent to Heritage Auctions for authentication before being returned to Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, last year. The exhibition aligns with the franchise's 60th anniversary.
Museum director Michael John Gorman commented on the location, stating,“Ideas from Star Trek have directly inspired countless scientific and technological advances, many right here at MIT.”
Source: Artnet News
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