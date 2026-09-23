Three Quarters Of Parents Neglect Health Issues While Caring For Children

Three quarters of parents admit they put their health on hold, as they are too busy looking after their children's wellbeing – leading many to go on to develop serious conditions.

A study of 2,000 parents of children under 16 found half of those putting their health on the backburner have ignored their own symptoms to prioritise their children's health instead, while 33 per cent have put off seeking medical help.

Others have cancelled a medical appointment as they were too busy to attend (24 per cent), delayed a screening appointment (20 per cent) or even put off having treatment (19 per cent).

But 71 per cent admitted this led to their issues worsening and becoming more serious.

It also emerged 66 per cent of working parents have avoided taking a day off work when they were unwell as they felt they needed to 'save' time off for when their children are ill.

While 58 per cent have continued to work through sickness instead of taking a day off to recover, as they worry they have already taken too much time off to care for their unwell children.

Dr Naveen Puri, medical director for Bupa UK Insurance, which offers family health cover, [], and commissioned the research, said:“One of the most stressful times as a parent is when your children are unwell.

"Understandably, parents often feel they must balance caring for their children with work, household responsibilities and looking after the rest of the family – but it's crucial they don't lose sight of their own health in the process.

“Too often, parents put their own health on hold, whether that's working through illness instead of taking time to recover, ignoring symptoms, or delaying seeking medical support despite having a concern about their health.

"What's critical is that parents feel able to prioritise their own health, so they can stay well and continue to care properly for the wider family.”

The study found 63 per cent of parents feel overwhelmed when their child is ill, with 41 per cent claiming it feels like someone in their family is always unwell.

And the average parent spends just over two hours a week dealing with their children's health – the equivalent of more than four full days a year.

It also emerged 62 per cent feel they are always worrying about their children's health, with 81 per cent finding it stressful when they have illness in the family.

Simply worrying about how they are is the most stressful thing when a child is ill (51 per cent), followed by dealing with disrupted sleep routines (43 per cent) and juggling looking after children with the demands of everyday life (40 per cent).

Others find it hard to juggle an ill child with work (38 per cent), knowing when to seek medical advice (28 per cent) and trying to arrange medical appointments (25 per cent).

The research, via OnePoll, also found 80 per cent of parents feel they take better care of their children's health than they do their own.

But when it comes to managing their family's health, 25 per cent said the responsibility is solely on them.

To make life easier, 45 per cent said it would be helpful to have fast access to medical advice when it's needed, while 40 per cent want less waiting time for medical appointments.

Dr Puri, from Bupa, added:“When your child – or anyone in your family – is ill, you want to be able to sort out the care they need as quickly as possible.

“Not only does this reduce the stress associated with a loved on being ill, but it also allows parents the time to look after their own health as well.”

TOP 10 MOST STRESSFUL THINGS WHEN A CHILD IS ILL:

1. The worry about how they are

2. Disrupted sleep routine

3. Juggling an ill child and the demands of everyday life

4. Juggling an ill child and work

5. Monitoring symptoms

6. Caring for them

7. Knowing when to seek medical advice

8. Disrupted family routines

9. Arranging medical appointments

10. Looking after other children at the same time