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Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Hold Talks on Gulf Developments
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hold talks on the latest developments in the Middle East, with particular attention given to the Gulf region, according to the Kremlin.
During the phone conversation, the two leaders emphasize the importance of pursuing political and diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis while considering the interests of all sides.
The discussion also addresses the worsening military and political situation in Yemen. Putin and bin Salman reaffirm the need to halt hostilities immediately and support efforts to create suitable conditions for constructive dialogue among Yemeni parties under United Nations auspices.
The two leaders further underline the importance of keeping international waterways in the region open and secure for maritime traffic, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz.
Putin also congratulates bin Salman ahead of Saudi National Day, highlighting that the Soviet Union was the first foreign country to officially recognize the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a century ago.
Both sides express satisfaction with the existing level of political, commercial, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia. They also agree to continue communication through various channels and at different levels.
During the phone conversation, the two leaders emphasize the importance of pursuing political and diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis while considering the interests of all sides.
The discussion also addresses the worsening military and political situation in Yemen. Putin and bin Salman reaffirm the need to halt hostilities immediately and support efforts to create suitable conditions for constructive dialogue among Yemeni parties under United Nations auspices.
The two leaders further underline the importance of keeping international waterways in the region open and secure for maritime traffic, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz.
Putin also congratulates bin Salman ahead of Saudi National Day, highlighting that the Soviet Union was the first foreign country to officially recognize the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a century ago.
Both sides express satisfaction with the existing level of political, commercial, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia. They also agree to continue communication through various channels and at different levels.
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