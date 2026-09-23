Kabul, Ashgabat Agree To Expand Transport, Transit Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Delegations from Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have agreed to expand transport and transit cooperation, establish a joint commission to address road transport issues, facilitate visa issuance for drivers and traders, and increase the movement of transit vehicles between the two countries.

The agreement was reached at the end of a two-day meeting held in Herat.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said in a statement posted on its X account that the meeting was hosted by Afghanistan and chaired by the ministry. The meeting concluded today (Tuesday).

According to the ministry, the delegations conducted a comprehensive review of issues related to transport and transit and stressed the need to expand transport relations and enhance cooperation in this area.

The statement said a joint commission would be established to address issues related to road transport between the two countries.

It added that necessary facilities would be provided for issuing visas to drivers and traders, while efforts would be made to increase the movement of transit vehicles between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

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