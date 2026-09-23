4 Detained In Herat On Robbery, Murder Charges

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Four people have been detained on robbery and murder charges in western Herat province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Dr. Syed Masood Hussaini told Pajhwok that a man was shot dead in the Shadi Jan area of Injil district last Monday and the suspect later set fire to his body in an attempt to destroy evidence of the crime.

He said security forces identified the suspect following an investigation and arrested him on Tuesday.

He added that the detainee confessed to the crime and was handed over to judicial and prosecutorial authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

He noted that three people were arrested while allegedly committing a robbery in the Qala-i-Surkh area of Karukh district after they encountered a security forces patrol.

He said the armed robbers opened fire on the security forces while attempting to flee, but all three were arrested following a pursuit.

He added that a pistol and a motorcycle were also recovered from the arrested suspects.

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