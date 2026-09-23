Innovation For Infinity: CEIC2026 Set To Open In Shenzhen

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) SHENZHEN, China / Timesnewswire / September 23, 2026 - The press conference for the Consumer Electronics Innovation Conference 2026 (CEIC2026) was held in Shenzhen on September 22, officially unveiling key highlights of this year's event.

Under the theme“Innovation for Infinity,” CEIC2026 will open on October 22 at Hall 9 of the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian). Co-hosted by the Hetao“6+1” international industry and standards organizations and the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the event aims to serve as a flagship consumer electronics innovation platform and industry gateway in the Asia-Pacific region.

300+ Companies Across 20,000 sqm

CEIC2026 will span 20,000 square meters, bringing together more than 300 leading technology companies and emerging innovators across audiovisual technologies, AI computing, semiconductors, next-generation connectivity, smart devices, intelligent mobility and smart living.

The conference program will also be significantly expanded, featuring leading experts, representatives from international organizations including IEC, ITU and ETSI, senior industry executives, and more than 20 technology forums.

From Core Technologies to Global Innovation

A series of global and industry-first innovations will debut at CEIC2026.

Highlights include the world's first spatial imaging standard from UWA, new developments in AI computing and foundation models, SparkLink 2.0 chips, the first public presentation of SparkLink 3.0 technologies for the AI era, and the Network 2030 Research Report.

The event will also feature dedicated innovation zones and activities, including Innovation PARK, Vivid Immersive Park, The 3rd Sparklink & OpenHarmony Cup Innovation Game, and an Open Stage in collaboration with Shenzhen Media Group.

Connecting Global Standards and Ecosystems

Built around the Hetao“6+1” international industry and standards organizations, CEIC connects an ecosystem of more than 3,000 member companies worldwide, covering chips, operating systems, computing, communications, IoT and smart devices.

By bringing together standards development, technology innovation and industrial collaboration, CEIC aims to accelerate the transition of emerging technologies from standards to products, and from products to real-world applications.

New Frontiers in Intelligent Mobility and Smart Living

For the first time, future intelligent mobility will become a major focus of CEIC, with innovations spanning eVTOL aircraft, intelligent cockpits and connected vehicle solutions.

Meanwhile, immersive audiovisual technologies including Vivid will demonstrate how next-generation consumer electronics can reshape entertainment and smart living experiences across multiple scenarios.

Driven by core technologies, standards and ecosystem collaboration, CEIC2026 will showcase the next wave of consumer electronics innovation and provide a global platform for technology companies, developers, industry partners and consumers.

This October, Shenzhen welcomes innovators from around the world to explore new technologies, experience new products, and shape what's next for consumer electronics at CEIC2026.