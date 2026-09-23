Winners Announced Following The Final Jury Of The“Shining Shanghai” (Jing'an) 2026 International Light Art Open Call

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China / Timesnewswire / September 23, 2026 – The Final Jury of the“Shining Shanghai” (Jing'an) 2026 International Light Art Open Call was held at Motion Magic Space on September 16. Following several rounds of rigorous evaluation by the international jury, the Gold, Silver and Bronze Award winners were selected from 20 finalist works from China and around the world.

As one of the main parts of the 4th“Shining Shanghai” Jing'an International Light Art Festival (2026), this year's Open Call was launched under the theme“Metamorphosis.” The theme invited artists worldwide to reinterpret the history of the city through digital art and explore the infinite possibilities that light can bring to urban transformation.

Since the launch of the global call for submissions, the open call has received 156 works from 149 artists and teams representing 41 countries and regions across six continents. More than half of the participating artists and teams have previously received major awards at internationally renowned light festivals and competitions, including the Fête des Lumières in Lyon, Amsterdam Light Festival and iMAPP Bucharest.

Following several rounds of selection, 20 outstanding works were named as finalists and advanced to the Final Jury. All award-winning and finalist works will be presented as major highlights of the Jing'an venue of the 3rd Shanghai International Light Art Festival. The works will be projected directly onto the façades of the historic Shikumen buildings at Shenyuli in Suhewan from September 26 to October 7, 2026.

The international jury was chaired by Teng Junjie (China), a National First-Class Director. Jin Jiangbo (China), Cai Xinyuan (China) and Nina Wlodarczyk (Germany) served as Vice Chairs. The jury also included Joshua Bernard (United States), Marcello Arosio (Italy), Mikaël Frascadore (Canada), Philip Modest Schambelan (Germany), Martin Pošta (Czech Republic), Tamás Vaspöri (Hungary) and Zhou Bo (China)-a distinguished group of artists, entrepreneurs, festival founders and leading professionals in the global light art community.

During the Final Jury, the finalist works were evaluated under the full supervision of the competition's oversight committee. Each work was assessed across multiple dimensions, including concept, architectural integration, visual aesthetics, professional execution and interpretation of the theme.

Following the final evaluation, the jury selected one Gold Award winner, one Silver Award winner and three Bronze Award winners.

Award Winners

Gold Award

Artist: Wang Xinsheng (China)

Artwork: The Bronze Age

Silver Award

Artist: Quartet (China)

Artwork: As a Child, I Watched Houses Grow

Bronze Awards

Artist: Kati Katona (Hungary)

Artwork: Morphogenesis

Artist: MöDAR (Indonesia)

Artwork: Chroma Existentiae

Artists: John Tettenborn & Kourtney Lara Ross (Germany)

Artwork: ENTRO

Over the past four years, the“Shining Shanghai” (Jing'an) International Light Art Open Call has grown into a leading international platform for light and projection art.

Looking ahead, the Open Call will continue to advance its international development and build a professional digital light art platform with a global outlook. It aims to provide artists and creative brands worldwide with opportunities to present their work while establishing an internationally influential event dedicated to light art and digital creativity.

As a major year-round urban cultural initiative in Jing'an District, the“Shining Shanghai” Jing'an International Light Art Festival (SJA) actively explores new ways of integrating culture, commerce, tourism, sports and exhibitions. Through the distinctive visual power of light art, the festival enhances the cultural quality of public spaces, stimulates commercial vitality and strengthens the visibility and appeal of regional cultural and tourism programmes.

Moving forward, the festival will continue to expand the reach of its platform, deepen collaborations with commercial brands and cultural initiatives, and strengthen the international influence of the SJA identity through an integrated multimedia network. In doing so, it will contribute to the continued development of Jing'an-and Shanghai more broadly-as a vibrant destination where culture, commerce, tourism, sports and exhibitions come together.

Join us as the city's story is renewed through light, and experience an extraordinary encounter with light and art in Suhewan.