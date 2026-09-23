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Austria Moves to Extend Mandatory Military Service
(MENAFN) Austria’s governing coalition has reached an agreement on a proposal to lengthen the country’s mandatory military service, according to an announcement by Yannick Shetty, leader of the New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS).
The proposed system would add an additional month of active military exercises immediately after the existing six-month basic training period. Conscripts would then complete another two months of reserve training at a later stage.
Under the current system, compulsory military service consists solely of six months of basic training.
The reform requires approval by a two-thirds parliamentary majority, meaning the governing coalition will need support from opposition lawmakers to pass the changes.
The largest opposition group, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), is advocating for a more extensive increase in both military and civilian service periods.
The Austrian Greens, meanwhile, oppose the proposed changes.
Austria is among several European countries reconsidering conscription arrangements amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and concerns over security risks linked to Russia.
Latvia brought back compulsory military service in 2024 after suspending it for almost two decades. Croatia also restored mandatory service following a 17-year break, introducing two months of basic training for men beginning in January 2026.
The proposed system would add an additional month of active military exercises immediately after the existing six-month basic training period. Conscripts would then complete another two months of reserve training at a later stage.
Under the current system, compulsory military service consists solely of six months of basic training.
The reform requires approval by a two-thirds parliamentary majority, meaning the governing coalition will need support from opposition lawmakers to pass the changes.
The largest opposition group, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), is advocating for a more extensive increase in both military and civilian service periods.
The Austrian Greens, meanwhile, oppose the proposed changes.
Austria is among several European countries reconsidering conscription arrangements amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and concerns over security risks linked to Russia.
Latvia brought back compulsory military service in 2024 after suspending it for almost two decades. Croatia also restored mandatory service following a 17-year break, introducing two months of basic training for men beginning in January 2026.
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