Arab Anti-Corruption Forum Discusses Steps To Prevent Graft In Public Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second day of the sixth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention featured discussions on strengthening preventive measures against corruption in the public sector, with a focus on integrity, artificial intelligence and cooperation among oversight institutions.

Hosted by Qatar, represented by the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA), the conference is being held under the chairmanship of H E Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad, President of ACTA, with the participation of representatives from 21 countries. The conference will conclude today.

The second day featured the Arab Forum for Enhancing Corruption Prevention Efforts in the Public Sector, which addressed a number of contemporary issues related to promoting integrity and preventing corruption. Key discussions included the role of codes of conduct in strengthening integrity in the public sector, the use of artificial intelligence to support corruption prevention efforts, and the role of parliamentary councils and anti-corruption bodies in strengthening national integrity systems.

Speaking during the conference, Head of the Central Authority for Control and Inspection in Syria Eng. Amer Al Ali, said Syria had benefited from learning about Qatar's experience in establishing integrity and transparency and combating corruption.

He said the visit was part of Syria's efforts to strengthen openness and cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries, particularly in the fields of integrity, transparency and anti-corruption.

Al Ali said several workshops had been held with the Qatari side to examine the country's experience, including its procedures, policies and legislation, as well as coordination between various oversight and law enforcement bodies.

He also highlighted Qatar's experience in digital transformation as a preventive measure against corruption, noting the importance of understanding how digital systems can contribute to enhancing transparency and strengthening institutional oversight.

Al Ali praised Qatar's role in supporting Arab and international cooperation in the fields of integrity, transparency and anti-corruption. He also commended its efforts to facilitate the exchange of expertise, build institutional capacities and strengthen communication and coordination channels among counterpart institutions.