2036 Olympic Games Bid Reflects Qatar's Sporting Ambitions: Al Kuwari

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CEO of Qatar's bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari has expressed confidence in Doha's ability to present a strong bid and deliver an exceptional Games experience.

Speaking during a dialogue session with Qatari media representatives at Bayt Qatar, on the sidelines of the 20th Asian Games – Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, Al Kuwari said the bid reflects Qatar's national ambitions and its established position on the global sporting map.

She highlighted Qatar's extensive experience in hosting major international events, advanced infrastructure, world-class sporting venues and the expertise developed through years of staging continental and global championships.

Al Kuwari said the bid is not simply about adding another major event to Qatar's hosting portfolio.

It represents a broader vision to deliver a distinctive Olympic and Paralympic experience while creating a lasting legacy for Qatar, the region and the international Olympic Movement.

She pointed to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as a major example of the country's ability to stage one of the world's most complex sporting events.

The tournament demonstrated Qatar's capacity to welcome millions of fans, athletes, media representatives and officials while providing an integrated experience.

Al Kuwari also noted that the Middle East has never hosted the Olympic Games despite its rich history and diverse sporting communities.

Existing infrastructure is a key strength of Doha's bid, she said. Qatar already has a number of stadiums, arenas and sporting complexes that meet international standards and have hosted major competitions.

Qatar's compact geography would also provide practical benefits.

Shorter travel times between accommodation, training facilities and competition venues could help athletes maximise rest and preparation time.

Spectators could potentially attend multiple events on the same day, similar to the experience during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sustainability and legacy are central to Qatar's vision.

Al Kuwari highlighted the transformation of the Athletes' Village used during the Doha Asian Games into a healthcare facility serving the wider community as an example of long-term planning.

She stressed that the legacy of the Games would extend beyond infrastructure, with the event helping strengthen a culture of sport and encouraging children and young people to become more active.

Qatar has also developed expertise in event management, operations, transport, security, medical services, technology, media, marketing and volunteering through years of hosting international competitions and would support the Olympic project.

Regarding the bid process, Al Kuwari said Doha is currently in the International Olympic Committee's Continuous Dialogue stage.

The process allows interested hosts to present their vision, discuss hosting requirements and further develop their plans before progressing to more advanced stages involving a smaller number of potential hosts that demonstrate their readiness and ability to deliver a suitable project.

Al Kuwari also highlighted the growing role of Qatari women in sport and leadership. She said her appointment to lead the 2036 bid reflects the opportunities available to national talent.

Al Kuwari said this presence extends beyond administrative and leadership positions to the direct support given to Qatari female athletes, highlighting Qatar Olympic Committee Board of Directors member H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani's attendance at the women's table tennis competition during the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

“We have the confidence, ambition and capabilities,” Al Kuwari said, adding that Qatar aims to present a strong bid and deliver Games whose benefits extend well beyond the competition period.