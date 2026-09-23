Oil Extends Declines, Hits Nearly 2-Week Low

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday as Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have declined for six consecutive sessions to around two-week lows.

Brent crude futures fell $1.09, or 1.1%, to $98.16 a barrel, while WTI futures fell $1.50, or 1.67%, to $89.01 per barrel. (