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Oil Extends Declines, Hits Nearly 2-Week Low
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Singapore: Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday as Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have declined for six consecutive sessions to around two-week lows.
Brent crude futures fell $1.09, or 1.1%, to $98.16 a barrel, while WTI futures fell $1.50, or 1.67%, to $89.01 per barrel. (
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