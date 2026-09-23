Diplomats Praise Amir's UN Address, Commitment To Peace

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Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's address at the opening session of the 81st United Nations General Assembly yesterday has drawn praise from diplomats in Doha, who highlighted Qatar's continued emphasis on dialogue, mediation and multilateral cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges.

In comments to The Peninsula, the Ambassadors described the speech as reflecting a clear commitment to peace, international law and diplomacy, while underscoring areas of shared priorities and cooperation between Qatar and their respective countries.

Ambassador of Türkiye

H E Yakup Caymazoğlu

The addresses delivered by President H E Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the 81st Session of UNGA once again demonstrated the strong convergence of views between the two brotherly countries on the critical issues facing the region and the world.

Both the leaders called for greater international responsibility to protect the Palestinian people, consolidate the ceasefire and achieve a lasting peace. Both also reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, which President Erdoğan underlined must be based on the 1967 borders.

The leaders placed the crises confronting the region within the broader challenge facing the international system. President Erdoğan warned of the growing inability of the United Nations to respond effectively to conflicts and humanitarian crises. H H the Amir, while likewise stressing the importance of international law and its equal application, reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to the United Nations.

Referring to the current crisis in the Gulf, H H the Amir identified the absence of a regional system of collective security as being at the heart of the dangerous situation facing the region. He called for a framework based on respect for the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of states, the peaceful settlement of disputes and non-interference in their internal affairs.

This vision closely corresponds with President Erdoğan's emphasis on regional ownership and collective security, including through the recently concluded Joint Defence Agreement between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which seeks to contribute to regional peace, prosperity and stability.

The same convergence was evident on the Strait of Hormuz. President Erdoğan stressed that freedom of navigation through the Strait must be preserved. H H the Amir expressed his conviction that the Gulf crisis can be resolved through diplomatic means, by reopening the Strait to maritime navigation and returning to negotiations in order to avert war, and warned against turning the lifelines of the global economy into instruments of pressure and bargaining.

For both Türkiye and Qatar, mediation is not merely a response to individual crises; it is a strategic foreign policy instrument. From Gaza to Sudan and Yemen, and from the Black Sea to the wider region, dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to preventing escalation, alleviating human suffering and creating the conditions for sustainable peace.

Türkiye and Qatar, bound by deep-rooted ties of brotherhood and strategic partnership, will continue to work together for lasting peace, security and stability in our region and beyond.

Ambassador of Italy

H E Paolo Toschi

Let me congratulate H H the Amir on his important address to the UN General Assembly. At a time of international uncertainty, Italy strongly shares Qatar's conviction that diplomacy and dialogue must remain the cornerstone for addressing international and regional crises.

Our nations also share the commitment to international law and multilateral institutions, with a shared focus on freedom of navigation - from the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea.

Additionally Italy and Qatar share the importance of dialogue across cultures and religions, as symbolically demonstrated by Monday's successful inauguration of a Virtual Reality exhibition on the architecture of the Great Mosque of Rome, at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha.

Speaking of technology, advancements must go hand in hand with freedom and security. Artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities and other new technologies offer enormous opportunities, while also creating asymmetric threats that require deeper international cooperation, grounded in shared rules and values, and investment in research and innovation.

These are principles and lines of action that Italy also carried forward on the occasion of the 81st UN General Assembly, with a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

Amir's UN speech reflects Qatar's established approach: Prime Minister HH the Amir: Qatar always seeks peace, facilitates dialogue between parties to conflicts Amir participates in opening session of UN General Assembly

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Ambassador of the UK

H E Neerav Patel

H H the Amir's speech at the United Nations General Assembly underscores Qatar's consistent commitment to peace and mediation, and its role in addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the international community today.

Qatar has become an important voice for dialogue and diplomacy, and a valued partner in efforts to promote regional stability and peaceful solutions to conflict, and to address humanitarian and development needs. The UK greatly values its close partnership with Qatar and the constructive role it continues to play on the international stage. Together, we will continue working to advance peace, security and prosperity across the region and beyond, including through the multilateral system.

Ambassador of France

H E Arnaud Pescheux

H H the Amir's speech at the UN reflects a clear, wise, forward-looking and principled vision, grounded in dialogue and a strong commitment to peace, including through Qatar's active and constructive role in mediation. His message is particularly meaningful at a time when the international community is facing profound challenges.

Delivered almost back-to-back in New York, the messages of His Highness and President Emmanuel Macron were strikingly convergent, both reaffirming the importance of a rules-based international order and the conviction that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy.

This convergence further demonstrates the depth of the partnership between France and Qatar. It reinforces our shared determination to work even more closely together, in order to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East. The French Embassy is fully engaged, alongside its Qatari partners, in turning this shared roadmap into action.

Mozambique Ambassador

H E Isac Mamudo Massamby

I would like to commend the intervention of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the 81st session of the UNGA in New York, focusing on a range of international issues related to peace and security, sustainable development, and humanitarian assistance.

H H the Amir has a broader, forward-looking commitment of the State of Qatar to global security, proving that principled dialogue and diplomacy remain essential in navigating an era of profound international uncertainty. He made reference to Qatar's pro-active efforts through mediation initiatives along with other international partners, as its contribution to international peace and global stability. He touched firmly on the need to give peace a chance in all conflicts that are taking place in different parts of the world.

On multilateralism, H H the Amir presented an aligned vision with the 81st session of UNGA theme,“Restoring trust, managing transformation,” reaffirming Qatar's belief that global challenges, ranging from armed conflict and displacement to climate change and sustainable development, can only be resolved through robust multilateral cooperation and respect for international law.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka

H E Sithara Khan

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the 81st Session of the UNGA emphasised on peace, dialogue, international cooperation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts which is particularly relevant at a time when the international community has multiple challenges. Sri Lanka appreciates Qatar's constructive engagement in promoting diplomacy, mediation and stability in the region.

Sri Lanka particularly values Qatar's continued emphasis on dialogue, mediation and peaceful resolution of conflicts. We also appreciate Qatar's constructive engagement with the international community and its commitment to strengthening cooperation at a time when collective action and mutual understanding are more important than ever.

Sri Lanka values its longstanding and cordial relations with the State of Qatar and looks forward to continuing the close cooperation in advancing the principles of the United Nations and promoting peace, development and mutual understanding.

Ambassador of Sweden

H E Josefin Simonsson Brodén

I welcome the address delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani before the UN General Assembly and its strong emphasis on dialogue, negotiations, multilateral cooperation, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. Qatar has established itself as an important and widely respected mediator and advocate for dialogue. Under the leadership of H H the Amir, the country has continued to invest in diplomacy, maintain open channels of communication, and promote peaceful solutions to some of the world's most complex and challenging conflicts. I greatly value these sustained efforts and Qatar's significant contribution to international peace and security.

The address also underscored the importance of full respect for international law and the rule of law, as well as for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, a message that I deeply appreciate and fully endorse. Respect for the UN Charter remains fundamental to the maintenance of international peace, security, and stability.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan

H E Bakyt Batyrshayev

The address delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the UN General Assembly offers a clear, principled vision for addressing today's critical security challenges. In Kazakhstan, we closely followed His Highness's speech, recognising a profound alignment between Astana and Doha on global peace, multilateralism, and the rule of law.

H H the Amir's call for a regional collective security framework and the universal application of international law strongly aligns with Kazakhstan's steadfast commitment to the UN Charter, sovereignty, and inclusive confidence-building across Asia.

This diplomatic synergy is anchored in the exceptional fraternal ties between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. In Kazakhstan, we also deeply revere the enduring legacy of the late Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who laid the solid foundation for our brotherhood. Today, this trust translates into high-impact strategic projects across energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Ambassador of Finland

H E Juha Mustonen

The speech of H H the Amir respected in a very dignified way the legacy of the H H Father Amir, based on peace and mediation, dialogue and development as well as cultural bridge building.

This statesmanlike address reflected Qatar's commitment to rule-based international order. It also took a firm stand on human rights and Inclusive societies by reminding of the fourth Global Disability Summit in 2028 in Doha.

Finland will stay as Qatar's partner in promoting mediation and regional security architecture in the Middle East.

Ambassador of Angola

H E António Coelho Ramos da Cruz

Angola has noted with interest Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's address to the 81st Session of the UNGA, particularly the strong defence of state sovereignty, international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

H H the Amir's reaffirmation of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and the priority given to diplomacy and mediation hold special relevance. Qatar's continued engagement in African peace processes, notably its facilitation role in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is seen as an important contribution that aligns with Angola's own diplomatic priorities on the continent's growing profile as a mediation actor opens further scope for political dialogue between Luanda and Doha on conflict prevention, peace and security issues in Africa.