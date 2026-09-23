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President Of Libya's High Council Of State Meets Qatar's Ambassador

President Of Libya's High Council Of State Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-09-23 04:03:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Tripoli, Libya: President of the High Council of the State of Libya HE Dr. Mohamed Muftah Takala met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Zabin Al Dosari.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countrie

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The Peninsula

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