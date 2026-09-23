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INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE CONFIRMS SEASON 3 PROVISIONAL CALENDAR WITH THREE RACE WEEKENDS ACROSS INDIA
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), has officially announced the Season 3 racing calendar, with three race weekends scheduled between December 2026 and February 2027. The season 2 witnessed 55,000+ live spectators across three rounds, confirming a new niche audience of auto and sports enthusiasts. This season will further build on the growing interest around the league with a mix of international competition, Indian racing talent and new developments across the championship.
ISRL SEASON 3 PROVISIONAL CALENDAR
●Round 1: 19th & 20th December 2026
●Round 2: 23rd & 24th January 2027
●Round 3: 6th & 7th February 2027
Race venues will be announced separately.
Each round will feature two adrenaline-fueled days of official practice sessions, qualifying heats, and thrilling main races, where Indian riders will compete shoulder-to-shoulder with international stars from six continents.
Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder & Director, Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “Season 3 is the testament of growing need for an experiential event that embodies skill and passion for motorsports. As we continue to build a Supercross league that brings together international competition and is developing the Indian talent. With the provisional calendar now confirmed, our focus is on creating a race-weekend experience that allows fans to feel closer to the sport, the riders and the teams. The addition of the Indian Futures category and a new franchise further strengthen the foundation for the season ahead.”
The Fan Park will return this time, extending the race experience beyond the track. This will give audiences another opportunity to engage with Supercross and connect with the sport and its community.
The confirmed calendar sets the stage for another season of international competition on Indian soil, while giving the sport a larger platform to connect with new audiences. With Indian riders racing alongside established global names and Fan Park extending the experience beyond the track, Season 3 is expected to further strengthen the relationship between Supercross, its riders and the growing Indian fanbase
ISRL SEASON 3 PROVISIONAL CALENDAR
●Round 1: 19th & 20th December 2026
●Round 2: 23rd & 24th January 2027
●Round 3: 6th & 7th February 2027
Race venues will be announced separately.
Each round will feature two adrenaline-fueled days of official practice sessions, qualifying heats, and thrilling main races, where Indian riders will compete shoulder-to-shoulder with international stars from six continents.
Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder & Director, Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “Season 3 is the testament of growing need for an experiential event that embodies skill and passion for motorsports. As we continue to build a Supercross league that brings together international competition and is developing the Indian talent. With the provisional calendar now confirmed, our focus is on creating a race-weekend experience that allows fans to feel closer to the sport, the riders and the teams. The addition of the Indian Futures category and a new franchise further strengthen the foundation for the season ahead.”
The Fan Park will return this time, extending the race experience beyond the track. This will give audiences another opportunity to engage with Supercross and connect with the sport and its community.
The confirmed calendar sets the stage for another season of international competition on Indian soil, while giving the sport a larger platform to connect with new audiences. With Indian riders racing alongside established global names and Fan Park extending the experience beyond the track, Season 3 is expected to further strengthen the relationship between Supercross, its riders and the growing Indian fanbase
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