Uzbekistan, ADB Advance Climate Data, Air Quality Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan will join regional projects supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to improve air quality and combat desertification, while developing a national climate data platform using satellite technologies and artificial intelligence.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change. The agreements were reached following Uzbekistan's participation in the ADB regional forum held September 14-16, where representatives of the National Center for Climate Change held bilateral meetings with ADB officials and representatives of international organizations.

Representatives of the National Center for Climate Change participated in thematic sessions at the forum, presenting Uzbekistan's experience in climate adaptation, climate risk assessment and the development of digital environmental management tools.

During bilateral meetings with ADB and international organization representatives, the sides also agreed to expand cooperation on air quality, land degradation and desertification, as well as the development of a national climate data system.

“The agreements reached at the forum will help expand international cooperation and attract technical and financial support for Uzbekistan's climate and environmental initiatives,” the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change said.

The discussions included plans to develop a national climate data platform using satellite technologies and artificial intelligence. Such a platform could support more effective monitoring of climate risks, environmental changes and land degradation.

The sides also discussed developing a National Strategy for Reducing Black Carbon Emissions and Improving Air Quality under the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC).

Uzbekistan's participation in the ADB forum provided an opportunity to present its national priorities in climate adaptation while identifying areas for regional technical cooperation and potential financing.

The agreements are expected to support the development of climate projects and strengthen Uzbekistan's capacity to monitor environmental conditions and respond to climate-related risks.