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Czech Ministry Probes Possible Leak of Millions of Personal Records

Czech Ministry Probes Possible Leak of Millions of Personal Records


2026-09-23 04:02:10
(MENAFN) The Czech Justice Ministry is investigating a possible data breach that may have exposed personal information belonging to nearly two million people, according to reports.

A test version of the ministry’s new commercial register reportedly contained a technical error that made sensitive information publicly accessible.

The exposed data included birth numbers, unique personal identification codes that are similar to Social Security numbers used in the United States.

Another programming mistake reportedly provided access to documents that were not supposed to be publicly available.

Once the issue was discovered, the ministry shut down the testing system and informed the relevant cybersecurity and data protection authorities.

Officials are still assessing the full scope of the incident, with the investigation ongoing. However, nearly two million individuals could potentially have been affected.

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