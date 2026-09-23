Engitix Appoints Sonia Quaratino, MD, Phd As EVP Chief Medical Officer As Its ECM Pipeline Moves Toward Clinical Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engitix Ltd., a biotechnology company pioneering extracellular matrix (ECM)-based discovery platforms to transform drug development in oncology, fibrosis and fibro‐inflammatory disease, today announced the appointment of Sonia Quaratino, MD, PhD in the newly created role of Executive Vice President (EVP) Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

With more than 35 years of experience spanning immunology and oncology research, clinical development, and strategic leadership across biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies, and academia, Dr Quaratino brings deep expertise in chronic inflammatory diseases, autoimmunity, and oncology. Her scientific interests include the pathogenic mechanisms underlying chronic inflammatory conditions and the interface between inflammation, fibrosis and cancer - areas closely aligned with Engitix's mission to deliver transformative therapies using Engitix's proprietary human-derived ECM platform.

Dr Quaratino has served as an independent non-executive Director on Engitix's board since 2023. Her appointment as EVP CMO underlines Engitix's commitment to clinical development and strengthens its clinical and translational leadership as the company advances its pipeline of ECM-targeting therapeutics towards the clinic. She will take responsibility for all aspects of the company's clinical and medical strategy.

Giuseppe Mazza, Co-Founder and CEO of Engitix, said:“We are delighted to welcome Sonia into the executive team as EVP Chief Medical Officer. Her extensive experience in immunology, clinical development, and translational science, combined with her strategic insights she has already delivered during her tenure on our Board, will be invaluable as we scale. Sonia brings a rare combination of scientific depth and proven corporate leadership. She has a demonstrated track record of transforming preclinical organisations into thriving, clinical-stage biotechs that advance multiple indications across diverse modalities, including antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Her expertise perfectly aligns with our strategic ambitions as we accelerate our own pipeline across oncology, fibrosis, and fibro-inflammatory diseases. Sonia has already contributed significantly as a Board Director, and we look forward to her impact in this new role.”

Dr Quaratino has established a powerful industry reputation for her ability to operationalise early-stage discovery. She most recently served as EVP CMO at Innate Pharma, and prior to that CMO of Georgiamune Inc. and Kymab, successfully driving both organisations through the critical milestone of transitioning from preclinical research to clinical-stage companies. Her strategic oversight at Kymab directly built the pipeline value that culminated in its acquisition by Sanofi for an upfront $1.1 billion in 2021. She held senior positions in pharma at Novartis and Merck KGaA following an academic career as Professor of Immunology at the University of Southampton. In addition to her role as CMO at Engitix, Dr Quaratino is a Member of the Board of Advisors at Pureos Bioventures. Prior non-executive BOD experience includes Ichnos Sciences Inc and Circio Holding ASA (Targovax). She received her Medical Degree and Doctorate in Haematology-Oncology from the University of Palermo, and her PhD in Immunology from Imperial College London.

Sonia Quaratino, EVP CMO of Engitix, said:“I am thrilled to take on the role of EVP CMO at Engitix at this pivotal time in its evolution towards becoming a clinical-stage company. Engitix's proprietary human ECM drug discovery platform holds immense power; by enabling the study of disease biology directly within human tissues, it has successfully uncovered novel drug targets critical to treat fibrosis, solid tumours and inflammation. With a highly promising pipeline of preclinical first-in-class assets already in place, I look forward to designing and executing the clinical strategies that will progress these potentially life-changing therapies into human trials and address profound unmet needs for patients.”

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At the company

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About Engitix

Engitix is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary human extracellular matrix (ECM) platform to identify and validate novel targets associated with fibrosis, cancer, and other chronic diseases. The company's integrated discovery capabilities combine human disease biology, advanced tissue models, and translational science to accelerate the development of innovative medicines for patients with significant unmet needs.

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