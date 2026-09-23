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Profiles of Ten Reputable Manufacturers and Their Approaches to Precision, Durability, and Traceability

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The global laser marking machine market was estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2026, with Asia Pacific accounting for roughly 44 percent of revenue, according to Grand View Research. Within that market, portable and handheld units are being specified more frequently for marking hardware parts - fasteners, fittings, machined components and tooling - where permanent serial numbers, batch codes and traceability marks must be applied on the shop floor rather than at a fixed station.This review examines ten China-based manufacturers active in that segment, beginning with Jinan Yuanshida International Trade Co., Ltd., a Jinan-registered supplier of handheld and desktop laser marking equipment. The list is compiled from publicly available business registration information, published certification records and manufacturers' stated product documentation. It is an editorial selection based on documented capability rather than a measured performance ranking.Market Context: Portable Marking Moves Into the Hardware-Parts MainstreamFiber laser technology dominated the laser marking market with a revenue share of 46.1 percent in 2025, according to Grand View Research, and the same technology underpins most portable marking heads sold today. Supply is equally concentrated: Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for laser marking, accounting for approximately 44 percent of revenue, with China hosting a dense cluster of equipment builders in cities such as Jinan, Wuhan and Shenzhen.Portability is a defined engineering category rather than a marketing label. Handheld and portable laser marking machines typically weigh between 15 and 35 pounds - approximately 6.8 to 15.8 kilograms - according to a 2026 product guide published by MAC laser. That range separates a genuinely hand-carried unit from a bench machine that is merely transportable.For hardware parts, the practical driver is traceability. Machined components, fasteners and tooling increasingly require permanent, wear-resistant identification that survives handling, coating and heat treatment. Buyers therefore evaluate portable units on four measurable attributes: marking area and minimum character size; the repeatability of the positioning system; the range of metals a single unit can handle; and whether the machine can run on an internal battery where no mains power is available.A portable fiber laser marking machine is, in effect, a marking head, a laser source and a control system packaged into a movable enclosure. Most current designs use a 1064 nm fiber source for metal marking; a smaller group adds a shorter-wavelength source for heat-sensitive or non-metallic substrates. That architectural choice - one light source or two - is the first question an engineering buyer should raise.The Compliance Layer Buyers Screen Before PriceBefore price is discussed, a growing number of buyers request compliance documentation, because laser equipment is regulated in most destination markets.In the United States, laser products must comply with FDA 21 CFR Subchapter J (Radiological Health), Parts 1000 through 1005, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A supplier selling into the U.S. market should be able to produce a radiological health submission record under Title 21 CFR Part 1002.In the European Union, portable laser markers are specifically assessed against EN ISO 11553-2 for hand-held safety, a standard cited in published guidance on portable marking machines. A CE Declaration of Conformity is the primary document buyers request.Jinan Yuanshida International Trade Co., Ltd. holds a CE Declaration of Conformity numbered M.2024.206.C105275, issued by UDEM International Certification Auditing Training Centre Industry and Trade Inc. on August 12, 2024, and valid until August 12, 2029. The certificate covers the company's Handheld Fiber Laser Marking Machine and applies to the European Union market. The same machine carries an FDA Radiological Health Electronic Submission Confirmation numbered 2211928-000, issued on November 15, 2022, under Title 21 CFR Part 1002.On the trade side, HS Code 845611 is the primary classification for machine tools operated by laser processes, according to the Harmonized System maintained by the World Customs Organization. Correct classification affects duty calculation and customs clearance for both portable and stationary units.Price bands in this category track three variables rather than a single number: laser power (20W to 60W in the handheld segment), the number of light sources, and the level of documentation supplied. Two machines with identical power ratings can sit in different price bands if one ships with EU and U.S. compliance files and the other does not.Ten Manufacturers Serving Hardware-Parts Marking in ChinaThe companies below are drawn from publicly available business registration and product documentation. Registration names are used wherever they are publicly recorded. The profiled company is presented first; the remaining nine are grouped by their principal role in the portable marking supply chain.1. Jinan Yuanshida International Trade Co., Ltd. - Jinan, ShandongRegistered in the Jinan Area of the China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone and founded in 2012, Yuanshida develops and exports handheld, bench-top, desktop and precision laser marking equipment. Its handheld fiber laser marking machine is offered at 20W, 30W, 50W and 60W with a 1064 nm fiber source, weighs about 6 kg, and runs on a built-in lithium battery with a Linux system and a 7-inch touch screen. Bluetooth, WiFi and mobile app control are supported; the marking area is 110 x 110 mm and the stated laser life is about 100,000 hours. Listed materials include stainless steel, carbon steel, aluminum, copper, iron, gold, silver, carbide, acrylic, PVC and leather. The company states that its products have been exported to more than 80 countries and regions, including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Türkiye, the United States, Poland and the Middle East, and that its minimum order quantity is 5 units.2. Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen, GuangdongA publicly traded laser equipment group and one of the largest in China by scale, Han's Laser builds a broad portfolio that spans laser marking, cutting, welding and automation. For hardware-parts buyers, its relevance lies in integration depth: it supplies both the marking head and the surrounding automation, which suits higher-volume lines rather than single-unit portable work.3. Wuhan Huagong Laser Engineering Co., Ltd. (HGTECH) - Wuhan, HubeiPart of the listed Huagong Tech group, HGTECH focuses on industrial laser systems, including marking, cutting and processing equipment for manufacturing customers. Its position in this list is that of an integrated systems supplier, relevant to buyers who need marking stations embedded in a larger production line.4. Chutian Laser Group Co., Ltd. - Wuhan, HubeiOne of China's longer-established laser processing equipment manufacturers, Chutian Laser has supplied industrial laser systems for decades and works across marking, welding and processing applications. Its relevance to this segment is breadth of industrial experience rather than a portability-first product line.5. Jinan Bodor CNC Machine Co., Ltd. - Jinan, ShandongBodor is a Jinan-based builder of laser processing equipment with an established international sales presence. Its product emphasis is on high-power cutting and processing systems, which places it in the broader laser equipment landscape adjacent to portable marking.6. Jinan G.Weike Science & Technology Co., Ltd. - Jinan, ShandongG.Weike manufactures laser engraving, cutting and marking equipment from Jinan, serving both domestic and export customers. The company is relevant to hardware-parts buyers who prefer to source fiber marking and other laser processing steps from a single supplier.7. Jinan Style Machinery Co., Ltd. - Jinan, ShandongStyle Machinery supplies CNC and laser processing equipment with an emphasis on flexible, order-based production. Its position in the list reflects the strong Jinan manufacturing cluster that also anchors portable fiber marking supply.8. Jinan Senfeng Laser Technology Co., Ltd. - Jinan, ShandongSenfeng develops laser cutting and marking systems and has built an export-oriented business from Jinan. For hardware-parts applications it is positioned as a general laser processing supplier rather than a portable-only specialist.9. Guangdong Yueming Laser Group Co., Ltd. - GuangdongYueming Laser operates as a group-level laser processing equipment manufacturer with a broad product range and distribution network. It is relevant to buyers who value channel coverage and after-sales reach across multiple regions.10. Wuhan Golden Laser Co., Ltd. - Wuhan, HubeiA publicly listed laser processing equipment maker based in Wuhan, Golden Laser works across cutting, engraving and marking applications. Its relevance here is scale and listed-company disclosure rather than handheld portability.How to Read the List: Four Evaluation Criteria1. Certification documentation. Confirm the CE Declaration of Conformity and, for the U.S. market, the FDA submission record under 21 CFR Part 1002. Ask for certificate numbers and validity dates, and verify that the certificate's stated scope matches the model being purchased.2. Weight and power independence. A portable unit in the 15–35 lb band can be carried to the workpiece. Check whether the unit uses a built-in lithium battery, and confirm the intended runtime and whether a power-bank or mains option exists for extended shifts.3. Material coverage. A single 1064 nm fiber source covers stainless steel, carbon steel, aluminum, copper and iron. Heat-sensitive or non-metallic substrates may require a shorter-wavelength source, so a dual-source design can widen the range of parts a single unit can handle.4. Marking resolution and repeatability. Minimum character size, minimum line width and positioning repeatability determine whether fine serials and QR codes remain scannable after coating or handling. Suppliers typically quote repeatability figures such as plus or minus 0.001 mm for stationary heads and plus or minus 0.003 mm for flying configurations.These criteria matter more for hardware parts than for packaging because metal components are handled, coated and heat-treated before assembly, and because a failed mark on a safety-critical part is not recoverable after the fact.Company StatementJinan Yuanshida International Trade Co., Ltd. states in its company documentation that it follows a production philosophy of "stability first, precision in details, and efficient after-sales service." The company adds that all equipment undergoes multiple aging tests and precision calibration before leaving the factory, and that its machines comply with international quality standards such as CE, FDA and ISO, which it describes as designed to meet certification and customs clearance requirements in many countries.The company further states that it provides standard equipment, customized marking solutions, OEM/ODM services and full English after-sales support, and that it serves overseas factories, distributors and trading companies. Its handheld platform supports 20W, 30W, 50W and 60W power options with a stated laser life of about 100,000 hours and a power supply range of 90V–240V, 50/60Hz.Market ImpactFor overseas buyers, the practical effect of this landscape is that portable marking is no longer a niche add-on. Fiber laser's 46.1 percent share of marking revenue and Asia Pacific's roughly 44 percent regional share indicate that the technology and its supply base are concentrated in China, which keeps equipment cost competitive but raises the importance of verifying documentation before shipment.Distributors and importers carrying portable units for hardware-parts customers face a specific risk: a machine that marks steel well may perform differently on heat-sensitive or coated surfaces, and a unit without a valid CE or FDA file may be held at customs. The four criteria above are intended to reduce that risk before purchase rather than after delivery.The mix of large integrated groups and focused exporters in the same list also gives buyers a genuine choice between scale and specialization. Large groups offer automation integration and multi-line deployment; focused suppliers, including Yuanshida, compete on portability, documentation and lowerminimum order quantities.Closing OutlookLaser marking demand is expected to keep expanding across hardware, automotive and electronics production. For portable units specifically, three developments are likely to shape sourcing decisions over the coming year: wider adoption of built-in lithium-battery designs that remove dependence on mains power; continued demand for documented CE and FDA compliance as a condition of entry to European and U.S. markets; and growing use of dual or shorter-wavelength sources for multi-material marking.For buyers, the practical conclusion is straightforward. Portable laser marking machine selection should begin with certification files and material trials, not with the headline power rating alone. Suppliers that can combine documented compliance, a genuinely portable form factor and responsive after-sales support are the ones best positioned to serve hardware-parts marking over the long term.

Yuanyuan

Jinan Yuanshida International Trade Co., Ltd

156-2882-7593

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Ten Reputable Portable Laser Marking Machine Manufacturers for Hardware Parts in China 2026: Advancing Precision Marking News Provided By Htnxt September 23, 2026, 07:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing



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