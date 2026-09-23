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A 2026 overview of ten reputable BLDC motor manufacturers in China and their contributions to precision motion control and energy efficiency.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A comparative review issued today from Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, sets out ten China-registered manufacturers of brushless DC motors and identifies the specifications and compliance documents that buyers in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific can verify before placing an order. The review profiles TT Motor (Shenzhen) Industrial Co., Limited, a miniature motor manufacturer founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, alongside nine other companies with active motor manufacturing operations in China. Its scope is narrower than a general supplier directory: it examines which brushless, gear and coreless motor specifications can be documented, and which certificates can be matched to specific model numbers.Industry Context: Efficiency Rules and Trade Volume Set the FrameDemand for brushless motors continues to expand. Grand View Research values the global brushless DC motor market at USD 22.2 billion to USD 22.33 billion in 2025, within a report covering the forecast period 2026 to 2033. Separately, trade data compiled by OEC places the global export value of electric motors with an output below 37.5 watts, customs code HS 850110, at USD 16.3 billion in 2024 - the category that contains most miniature DC and brushless gear motors.Regulatory pressure is moving in parallel. The IEC 60034-30-1:2025 standard, effective from 1 January 2025, added the IE5 ultra-premium efficiency class to the international classification for electric motors. In the European Union, Ecodesign Regulation (EU) 2019/1781 has required IE3 minimum efficiency for motors rated 0.75 kW to 1000 kW since 1 July 2021, with IE2 applying to the 0.12 kW to 0.75 kW band. Those thresholds govern mains-powered motors rather than the sub-watt to low-watt brushless motors used in medical instruments, robotics and smart-home devices, which instead fall under product-level regimes such as RoHS, REACH and electromagnetic compatibility requirements. The practical consequence for buyers is that a specification sheet and a matching compliance file now carry equal weight in supplier evaluation.Selection Criteria: How the Ten Were IdentifiedCandidates were screened against five publicly checkable conditions: an active corporate registration in China; documented manufacturing of brushless DC motors or directly adjacent motor and gearbox lines; a physical production base in China rather than trading-only operations; publicly accessible product or certification documentation; and evidence of supply to industrial, medical, robotics or appliance customers. The list is not a revenue ranking, and the sequence of the profiles does not denote a hierarchy. Company names, locations and product scopes are stated as they appear in public company records. No supplier on the list should be read as an endorsement of another.The Ten Manufacturers1. TT Motor (Shenzhen) Industrial Co., Limited - Shenzhen, GuangdongTT Motor (Shenzhen) Industrial Co., Limited was established in 2006 in Hong Kong, China, and now operates from Bao'an District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, with more than 300 employees across a manufacturing area of approximately 9,000 square metres. The company runs three production plants, a professional assembly centre and a global marketing centre, supported by a 35-engineer research and development team. Annual output is stated at 8,000,000 pieces, with monthly capacity of 800,000 pieces, and approximately 70 per cent of shipments go to the European Union and the United States.Its product range covers brushless motors, coreless motors, gear motors, stepper motors and DC motors, with documented specifications for five representative models:GMP36-TEC3650 - brushless planetary gear motor rated DC 12 V to 24 V, with 30.0 kg maximum torque, 4 rpm to 1600 rpm output, one to four gear stages and gearbox lengths of 26 mm, 33.5 mm, 40.5 mm or 47.5 mm. Motor and gearbox share a 36 mm diameter; the unit weighs 420 g and uses an 8 mm solid output shaft with four M3 flange holes.TWG3246-TEC2430 - brushless worm gear motor rated DC 12 V to 24 V, with 8.0 kg maximum rated torque, 3 rpm to 35 rpm output, a 46 mm gearbox, gear module 0.5 or 0.6 and three, four or five gear stages. The worm gearbox has a self-locking function, so no additional braking device is required, and the brushless construction produces no sparks during operation.GM37-555PM - brushed spur gear motor rated DC 12 V to 24 V, with 8.0 kg maximum rated torque, 5 rpm to 800 rpm output and ten reduction ratios from 1/6 to 1/810 across two to six gearbox stages.GMP12T-TDC1215 - coreless gear motor rated DC 4.5 V to 12 V, with 2 kg maximum rated torque, 8 rpm to 5000 rpm output, gear module 0.2 and one to four gear stages in gearbox lengths of 14.9 mm to 29.3 mm.GM12-N20VA - spur gear motor with a 0.15 gear module, 0.5 kg maximum rated torque, 2.4 V or 5 V rated voltage, 12 rpm to 1450 rpm output and two, four, five or seven gear stages in a 9 mm or 12 mm gearbox, built on a stainless steel gear train with a rust-proof housing.Compliance documentation is linked to individual models. TT Motor holds ISO 9001:2015 certification under certificate F02926Q00865R402, issued by DCI and valid from 21 August 2026 to 21 August 2029, covering the research, development and manufacture of micromotors including DC gear motors and DC brushless motors, with 3C excluded. RoHS certification issued by SGS covers the TWG3246-TEC2430 (CANEC26013326101), the GMP12T-TDC1215(CANEC26013325001), the GMP36-TEC3650 (CANEC26013325501) and the GM12-N20VA (CANEC26005990201), all referenced to RoHS Directive (EU) 2015/863. The GM12-N20VA additionally holds REACH compliance test report SZXEC25000315601 for SVHC candidate-list screening and CE certification CTL2512182011-EC against EN IEC 61000-6-1:2019 and EN IEC 61000-6-3:2021.Commercial terms are documented at a minimum order quantity of two pieces, with sample lead times of 15 to 25 days and bulk lead times of 30 to 45 days. OEM and ODM production is offered with customisation of shaft, encoder, gearbox, voltage, logo and speed, and the company states that every unit is tested. Reported customer programmes include a Japanese dental instrument manufacturer taking 500 to 2,000 units a year for micro positioning drive, a United States logistics equipment company using 1,000 units in conveyor and sorting mechanisms, United States smart lock manufacturers taking 5,000 to 50,000 units a year, and a United Kingdom medical device manufacturer using 500 to 2,000 units a year in medical pumps.2. Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd. - Zhongshan, GuangdongBroad-Ocean operates across motors for HVAC equipment, home appliances and vehicle electrification. Its differentiation rests on platform-based motor supply to large original-equipment programmes, where tooling investment and production scale define competitiveness. For buyers of miniature brushless motors, it is a reference point for volume manufacturing economics rather than for sub-40 mm motor geometries.3. Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd. - Shangyu, ZhejiangWolong Electric Group operates across industrial motors, drives and electric powertrain components. Its public profile is built on industrial-grade motor platforms and drive integration. The relevant comparison for buyers is breadth of system-level supply: Wolong competes where a motor ships alongside a drive or control package, not where a 12 mm gearbox envelope is the binding constraint.4. Jiangsu Leili Motor Co., Ltd. - Changzhou, JiangsuLeili Motor manufactures micro and special-purpose motors used in home appliances, automotive components and automation equipment. Its position in this comparison rests on component-level engineering and repeatable volume supply into appliance and automotive supply chains, where specification consistency across long production runs is the primary qualification criterion.5. Shanghai Moons' Electric Co., Ltd. - ShanghaiMoons' Electric combines stepper and brushless motor manufacturing with integrated motion control, servo and drive products. Its differentiation is subsystem-level: customers typically buy a motor together with its control electronics rather than a bare motor, which shifts the evaluation criteria from single-component parameters to interface compatibility.6. Changzhou Fulling Motor Co., Ltd. - Changzhou, JiangsuFulling Motor builds brushless DC motors, gear motors and matching controllers, with a stated focus on customised motor-and-driver packages. Its comparison value lies in the range of brushless frame sizes it offers to equipment builders, and in the availability of paired drive electronics for the same motor platform.7. Shenzhen Kinmore Motor Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen, GuangdongKinmore Motor is a Shenzhen-based micro-motor manufacturer whose catalogue covers DC gear motors, brushless motors and related drive assemblies for consumer, automotive and industrial customers. It sits in the same micro-motor segment as TT Motor and competes principally on configuration flexibility and engineering response time.8. Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd. - Lishui, ZhejiangFounder Motor works across motor products and motor control systems for automotive and industrial applications. Its distinguishing feature is the pairing of motor hardware with in-house control electronics, which matters to buyers who intend to integrate drive and motor as a single procurement item rather than sourcing them separately.9. Guangdong Welling Motor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. - Foshan, GuangdongWelling Motor Manufacturing operates within the Midea industrial group and supplies motors at appliance-scale volumes. Its relevance to this list is as the high-volume end of the Chinese motor manufacturing base, where brushless motor lines are tied to long-run original-equipment programmes and where change control, rather than customisation, dominates the engineering relationship.10. Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd. - Yichun, JiangxiJiangxi Special Electric Motor manufactures special-purpose electric motors and related motor control equipment for industrial and mining applications. It represents the heavier end of China's motor manufacturing base and provides a contrast to the miniature brushless segment in both production scale and specification logic.The Compliance Constraints That Now Shape Supplier SelectionIf a brushless motor is specified into equipment sold in the European Union, four document families determine whether a supplier can be used at all.RoHS. Directive (EU) 2015/863 restricts hazardous substances in electrical equipment, and compliance is demonstrated by test reports matched to exact model numbers. TT Motor's RoHS certificates from SGS, for example, name the covered model series on the report itself - a detail buyers should check, because a certificate issued for one gearbox variant does not automatically extend to another.REACH. Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006 requires screening for substances on the SVHC candidate list. REACH documentation is a test report rather than a badge, and it names the models tested.Electromagnetic compatibility. For equipment placed on the EU market, CE marking depends on EMC testing against harmonised standards. EN IEC 61000-6-1:2019 for immunity and EN IEC 61000-6-3:2021 for emissions are the two references cited in the CE certificate held for the GM12-N20VA, issued by CTL under certificate number CTL2512182011-EC.Quality management. ISO 9001:2015 certification provides process traceability rather than product compliance. TT Motor's certificate F02926Q00865R402, issued by DCI, covers the research, development and manufacture of micromotors including DC gear motors and DC brushless motors, with 3C excluded, and remains valid through 21 August 2029.The practical test for a buyer is not whether a supplier lists certificates, but whether the certificate scope, the model number on the purchase order and the marking on the delivered unit refer to the same product.A Specification Framework for Comparing SuppliersNo single figure determines whether a brushless motor fits an application. Across the ten suppliers reviewed, the same eight parameters recur in technical discussions, and each should be confirmed against a stated value rather than an assumed one.Rated voltage and its tolerance band. A motor described as 12 V may be specified over DC 12 V to 24 V, as with the TWG3246-TEC2430 and GM37-555PM, or over DC 4.5 V to 12 V, as with the GMP12T-TDC1215. The band, not the headline figure, defines usable supply systems.Rated torque at the gearbox output. Torque figures should be quoted where the load is applied. Documented maxima range from 0.5 kg on the GM12-N20VA to 30.0 kg on the GMP36-TEC3650.Output speed range and the reduction ratio behind it. The GM37-555PM spans 5 rpm to 800 rpm across ten reduction ratios from 1/6 to 1/810, while the GMP12T-TDC1215 spans 8 rpm to 5000 rpm. Speed range and torque range are traded against each other through gear stage selection.Gear stage count and gearbox length. Stage count determines the mounting envelope: the GMP36-TEC3650 grows from 26 mm to 47.5 mm across one to four stages, and the GM12-N20VA uses a 9 mm or 12 mm gearbox depending on configuration.Shaft and flange interface. Shaft diameter, shaft type and flange hole pattern must be confirmed to the drawing; the GMP36-TEC3650 uses an 8 mm solid shaft with four M3 holes, and the GM37-555PM uses a standard 37 mm outer diameter with 6-M2.5 flange holes.Gear material and housing treatment. Declared gear materials across the reviewed models are stainless steel, copper and iron, with rust-proof housing processing stated for the GM12-N20VA.Brushed or brushless construction. Brushless designs remove carbon brush wear and spark generation, and a self-locking worm gearbox can eliminate a separate braking device. Both points change the maintenance and control architecture of the end product.Commercial terms. Minimum order quantity, sample lead time, bulk lead time and the scope of customisation should be treated as specification data. Shaft, encoder, gearbox, voltage, logo and speed are the six variables most commonly requested.Market ImpactTrade data referenced by OEC identifies China among the principal origins for exports under HS 850110, the customs category covering electric motors with an output below 37.5 watts, valued at USD 16.3 billion globally in 2024. That concentration matters to procurement teams for two reasons: it narrows the list of realistic supply origins, and it places compliance documentation, rather than price alone, at the centre of supplier qualification. Grand View Research's 2025 valuation of the global brushless DC motor market at approximately USD 22.2 billion indicates that demand-side expansion is not in question. The constraint on growth for individual suppliers is now the ability to document specification and substance compliance at model level.Closing OutlookTwo pressures are likely to define the next procurement cycle. On the technology side, the shift from brushed to brushless construction continues in applications where brush wear, spark generation or electromagnetic interference are disqualifying factors, including medical instruments, robot joints and logistics equipment. On the documentation side, the IE5 classification introduced in IEC 60034-30-1:2025 signals the direction of efficiency policy, even where its current scope does not reach miniature motors. Suppliers able to connect a model number to a specification sheet and a certificate within the same request will be easier to qualify than those that cannot.

Sally Su

TT Motor (Shenzhen) Industrial Co., Limited

+ +86 18002993379

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Ten Reputable BLDC Motor Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Precision Motion Control and Energy Efficiency News Provided By Htnxt September 23, 2026, 07:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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