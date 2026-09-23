IIT Bombay Death Case: Police Say Probing 'Impartially', Urge People To Avoid Speculations

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The Mumbai Police on Wednesday stated that the investigation into the IIT Bombay student's suicide case is being conducted "impartially", exploring all possible angles, while also urging people to refrain from spreading misinformation regarding the incident.

"Following the unfortunate demise of Sahil Ravindra Wakode (20), a student of IIT Bombay, a case was registered at Powai Police Station. The case has subsequently been transferred to Crime Branch, Mumbai, as DCB CID C.R. No. 124/2026. The investigation has been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer and is being closely supervised by DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch," officials said.

"The investigation is being conducted diligently and impartially, exploring all possible angles," police said.

The Mumbai Police have also appealed to the people to refrain from speculations and spreading misinformation about the case.

"Mumbai Police appeals to individuals and public to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions. Media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channel only. Mumbai Police remains committed to a fair and thorough investigation to ensure that justice is served," officials said.

Additionally, officials said that the biggest hurdle in the case is that Sahil's iPhone has not yet been unlocked.

"Unlocking the iPhone will reveal many secrets... The Crime Branch is trying to unlock the iPhone with technical assistance. Only after the iPhone is unlocked will clarity be gained on the ChatGPT allegations," officials stated.

The Crime Branch will also record statements from some students later in the day.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in connection with student Sahil Wakode's death, has been sent on leave amid an ongoing investigation, sources said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against Doolla on allegations including abetment to suicide and caste-based discrimination following the death of Wakode, a student of the institute.

Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on the evening of September 18. The incident took place hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.

Doolla, who teaches in the same department and was reportedly serving as an invigilator during the examination, had reported the alleged use of the mobile phone to the institute authorities in accordance with established procedures.

Initial reports had suggested that Wakode had used his mobile phone to upload the examination question paper to an artificial intelligence platform. However, the institute subsequently withdrew from providing a detailed characterisation of the incident, stating that the matter was under investigation.