Raveena Tandon Recalls Juggling Six Film Sets In A Day With Karisma Kapoor In The 90S

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon has opened up about the demanding work schedules of actresses in the 1990s.

She recalled how she and Karisma Kapoor would juggle multiple film projects and shooting locations in a single day. Reflecting on the hectic pace of work during that era, Raveena said that she and Karisma were among the actresses who would often work for what felt like more than 24 hours a day. During her appearance on the semi-finale episode of India's Best Dancer Season 5, the 'Mohra' actress admitted that the hectic routine could become so overwhelming that they sometimes lost track of the characters they were portraying.

Reflecting on the hustle of that era, Raveena shared,“90s mein I think do hi heroines thi jo literally 24 ghante mein 36 ghante kaam karte the. Ek Lolo ji hain aur ek main hoon. Aur 6 different productions ke 6 sets pe alag alag ek din mein hum shooting karte the. Do ghante idhar, dedh ghante udhar, teen ghante idhar toh chaar ghante udhar. Hume pata bhi nahi ki hum kaunse character mein hain. Beyond a point, hum bhool jaate the ki joh bhi bola gaya hai woh karo. Uss samay humko kahan rich spoiled brat', ek hi role tha 6 sets pe.” (“In the 90s, I think there were only two actresses who literally worked 36 hours in a 24-hour day. One was Lolo ji and the other was me. We would shoot for six different productions on six different sets in a single day. Two hours here, one and a half hours there, three hours at another set and then four hours somewhere else. At times, we didn't even know which character we were playing. After a point, we would forget everything and simply do whatever we were told. Back then, there was no such thing as a 'rich spoiled brat'-it was the same role across all six sets.”)

Adding to the nostalgic story, Karisma chimed in with a hilarious secret about their shared filming routines. She recalled,“Aur ek secret main bata deti hoon. Shooting hoti thi Film City mein aur hum log subah 7 baje se shooting karte the and then we are crossing each other, yeh ek set se woh dusre set hum jaa rahe hain, kapda badal ke aa rahe hain, phir doosre set pe hum jaa rahe hain.” (And let me tell you a little secret. We used to shoot at Film City, starting as early as 7 in the morning. We would constantly cross paths with each other, rushing from one set to another, changing our clothes and then heading straight to the next set.)

The latest semi-finale episode of Sony Entertainment Television's“India's Best Dancer Season 5” welcomed Raveena Tandon as the special guest. The episode was filled with nostalgia, laughter, and memories as Raveena reunited with judge Karisma Kapoor and spoke about the hectic work schedules and demanding routine of leading actresses in the 1990s.

“India's Best Dancer” Season 5 aired on September 19 and September 20.