J&K: Glowing Tributes Paid To Maharaja Hari Singh On 131St Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sept 23 (IANS) Glowing tributes were paid to the erstwhile Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh on his 131st birth anniversary, on Wednesday.

An impressive function was held at the Jawahar Nagar office of the BJP. The function was attended by several BJP leaders and many legislators.

Darakhshan Andrabi, chairperson of the Waqf Board also attended the function. Floral tributes were paid to the late Maharaja Hari Singh, as the leaders recalled the late Maharaja's love for the people of J&K.

The BJP leaders recalling the contributions of Maharaja Hari Singh, remarked that it was he who started compulsory education for the children from the locality, by opening government schools.

For their compulsory attendance character, these schools were called 'Jabri' (Compulsory by force) schools. The spread of education in J&K fundamentally owes itself to these 'Jabri' schools. The other remarkable reforms made by the late Maharaja included abolishing untouchability. Under his reign, the lower-caste individuals and Scheduled Castes were allowed entry into Hindu temples.

He banned harmful practices, he prohibited child marriage and actively promoted widow remarriage. He banned the practice of 'Sati' and worked to improve the overall dignity and legal standing of women.

He famously stated upon ascending the throne, "As a ruler, I have no religion, all religions are mine and my religion is justice”.

Enacted the Compulsory Primary Education Act of 1930 to mandate basic schooling in major towns like Srinagar, Jammu, Sopore, and Udhampur.

He established a dedicated department specifically for female education under a deputy director to encourage girls in schools.

He instituted rules to protect local jobs, land, and property rights for the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir against external influx.

He finally signed the Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947, legally merging Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India during the tribal incursions and partition crisis.