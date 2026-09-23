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Russia Restricts Movement Along Border with Estonia
(MENAFN) Russia has introduced temporary movement restrictions in parts of its border area with Estonia, according to reports citing the country’s Federal Security Service (FSB).
The restrictions cover the Kingisepp and Slantsevsky districts in the northwestern Leningrad region and remain in effect for 10 days, from Sept. 16 through Sept. 26. Authorities say the measures are intended to "prevent violations of border and migration regulations" and "protect aquatic biological resources."
Small boats are barred from using a section of the Narva River stretching between the Bolshaya Cheryomukha and Kryusha rivers, according to the FSB border directorate responsible for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.
The measures also prohibit nighttime travel outside populated areas within a five-kilometer-wide zone along the border in the two districts.
Hunting and the possession or transportation of firearms are likewise banned within the restricted area.
According to reports citing Andris Viltsin, Tallinn’s representative responsible for the Estonian-Russian border, Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board had already been aware that Russia was considering temporary restrictions in several areas near the border.
However, Russian border officials did not provide the Estonian authorities with advance notification before the measures were introduced.
The restrictions cover the Kingisepp and Slantsevsky districts in the northwestern Leningrad region and remain in effect for 10 days, from Sept. 16 through Sept. 26. Authorities say the measures are intended to "prevent violations of border and migration regulations" and "protect aquatic biological resources."
Small boats are barred from using a section of the Narva River stretching between the Bolshaya Cheryomukha and Kryusha rivers, according to the FSB border directorate responsible for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.
The measures also prohibit nighttime travel outside populated areas within a five-kilometer-wide zone along the border in the two districts.
Hunting and the possession or transportation of firearms are likewise banned within the restricted area.
According to reports citing Andris Viltsin, Tallinn’s representative responsible for the Estonian-Russian border, Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board had already been aware that Russia was considering temporary restrictions in several areas near the border.
However, Russian border officials did not provide the Estonian authorities with advance notification before the measures were introduced.
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