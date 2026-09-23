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Erdogan Joins Trump's UNGA Reception, Attends Iran Talks in New York

Erdogan Joins Trump's UNGA Reception, Attends Iran Talks in New York


2026-09-23 03:59:13
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a reception Tuesday hosted by US President Donald Trump for delegates of the UN General Assembly.

The gathering was held at the Lotte Palace Hotel, coinciding with the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Press access to the event was not permitted.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan took part in a separate meeting on Iran convened by Trump at UN Headquarters, which brought together leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

Participants included leaders and foreign ministers representing Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

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