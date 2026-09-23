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Trump Rejects Reports of Declining US Munitions Supplies

Trump Rejects Reports of Declining US Munitions Supplies


2026-09-23 03:57:31
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump dismisses claims that the country is facing a shortage of munitions, saying American stockpiles remain sufficient while production continues to expand.

"The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on munitions. It's not true," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He says the US has extensive supplies and is currently increasing production at an unprecedented pace.

"We have more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using, and are building them up now at levels we have never seen before," he added.

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