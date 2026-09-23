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Prevot Demands Equal Application of International Law Worldwide
(MENAFN) Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot urged Tuesday that international law be enforced uniformly across all conflicts, insisting that sovereignty, territorial integrity and civilian protection cannot be contingent on where a war is being fought.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Prevot argued that the principles anchoring the global order must hold firm not just in Europe, but in every active conflict zone—naming Palestine, Sudan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Haiti among them.
While acknowledging that individual conflicts vary in circumstance, he maintained that the core tenets of international humanitarian law remain non-negotiable. "No human life is worth less than another. Civilians remain civilians. They must be protected," he said.
Prevot further demanded that humanitarian aid be granted unimpeded access to civilians trapped in war zones, rejecting any notion that assistance should function as "an optional expense, a reward or a bargaining chip."
Turning to Ukraine, Prevot tied the war directly to the broader question of legal consistency, cautioning that tolerating forcibly redrawn borders in one region erodes security everywhere else. "The same standard must guide us when it comes to international humanitarian law. Its rules do not apply only when they suit us," he said.
UN reform and AI oversight
Prevot also pressed for structural reform at the United Nations, though he warned any overhaul must not compromise the body's capacity to fulfill its essential mandate. He called specifically for changes that would deliver fairer representation to all regions of the globe.
On the accelerating rise of artificial intelligence, Prevot framed it as a balancing act between harnessing innovation and safeguarding the public. "We must neither hold back innovation out of fear nor assume that it will regulate itself," he said.
The Belgian minister closed his address by defending the independence of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, both of which he said rest on a foundational premise: "power cannot be its own judge."
He pledged Belgium's backing for judicial officials facing retaliation for their work. "When judges or staff members of an international court face sanctions or pressure for carrying out their mandate, Belgium will always stand with them to protect them," he said.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Prevot argued that the principles anchoring the global order must hold firm not just in Europe, but in every active conflict zone—naming Palestine, Sudan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Haiti among them.
While acknowledging that individual conflicts vary in circumstance, he maintained that the core tenets of international humanitarian law remain non-negotiable. "No human life is worth less than another. Civilians remain civilians. They must be protected," he said.
Prevot further demanded that humanitarian aid be granted unimpeded access to civilians trapped in war zones, rejecting any notion that assistance should function as "an optional expense, a reward or a bargaining chip."
Turning to Ukraine, Prevot tied the war directly to the broader question of legal consistency, cautioning that tolerating forcibly redrawn borders in one region erodes security everywhere else. "The same standard must guide us when it comes to international humanitarian law. Its rules do not apply only when they suit us," he said.
UN reform and AI oversight
Prevot also pressed for structural reform at the United Nations, though he warned any overhaul must not compromise the body's capacity to fulfill its essential mandate. He called specifically for changes that would deliver fairer representation to all regions of the globe.
On the accelerating rise of artificial intelligence, Prevot framed it as a balancing act between harnessing innovation and safeguarding the public. "We must neither hold back innovation out of fear nor assume that it will regulate itself," he said.
The Belgian minister closed his address by defending the independence of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, both of which he said rest on a foundational premise: "power cannot be its own judge."
He pledged Belgium's backing for judicial officials facing retaliation for their work. "When judges or staff members of an international court face sanctions or pressure for carrying out their mandate, Belgium will always stand with them to protect them," he said.
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