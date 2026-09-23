403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Responds Positively to AfD Calls for Russia Talks
(MENAFN) The Kremlin says it welcomes the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party’s calls for opening a dialogue with Russia, according to reports.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says during a press briefing that he has no information regarding reported efforts by the German political party to establish direct contacts with Moscow.
“However, as a German political force whose popularity is steadily rising – and which advocates for the value of building relations with our country – they certainly appeal to us,” Peskov said, adding that such statements are “far more favorable to us” than what he described as “confrontational” positions expressed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The comments follow the AfD’s appeal for "a different approach to peace and diplomacy" to help bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. The party also called on Merz to travel to Moscow for discussions.
“We want good cooperation with all major powers, with America and China alike. The sanctions policy (against Russia) has primarily harmed the German economy,” AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla said at a media briefing in Berlin.
The AfD recently secured victory in the state election in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, marking its second state-level win within two weeks. Preliminary results also showed Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) recording its weakest performance in the party’s 81-year history.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says during a press briefing that he has no information regarding reported efforts by the German political party to establish direct contacts with Moscow.
“However, as a German political force whose popularity is steadily rising – and which advocates for the value of building relations with our country – they certainly appeal to us,” Peskov said, adding that such statements are “far more favorable to us” than what he described as “confrontational” positions expressed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The comments follow the AfD’s appeal for "a different approach to peace and diplomacy" to help bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. The party also called on Merz to travel to Moscow for discussions.
“We want good cooperation with all major powers, with America and China alike. The sanctions policy (against Russia) has primarily harmed the German economy,” AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla said at a media briefing in Berlin.
The AfD recently secured victory in the state election in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, marking its second state-level win within two weeks. Preliminary results also showed Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) recording its weakest performance in the party’s 81-year history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment